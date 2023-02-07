ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police fatally shoot robbery suspect after chase, crash in Orange County

Police officers in Orange County shot and killed a suspected robber after a pursuit ended with a fiery crash in La Habra early Friday morning. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San Bernardino, officials said. Officers tried […]
LA HABRA, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Injured After Car Flies Off 210 Freeway, Slams Onto Rosemead Boulevard Below

Two people were injured after a car flew off the I-210 freeway and landed on the northbound lanes of Rosemead Boulevard on Wednesday night. The car may have been involved in a collision on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a report of a crash was received at 9:04 p.m. involving a black SUV and a silver Scion XB.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure

ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif.- Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Laguna Beach official’s home vandalized with feces (warning: graphic)

Police are looking for the vandals who targeted the home of a Laguna Beach city official, spreading feces around the property. The vandalism was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue home of Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach’s City Manager. Officers discovered feces and raw sewage smeared across the house, on planters, stairs, the mailbox, […]
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
crimevoice.com

One Arrested, 3 Cited at Lynwood DUI Checkpoint

Originally Published By: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. “Lynwood, Calif. – On 02-03-23 one suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Three suspects were issued a citation for driving without a license and one suspect was issued a citation for driving with their driving privilege suspended.
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth

Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino

Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy