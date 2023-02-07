Read full article on original website
Police fatally shoot robbery suspect after chase, crash in Orange County
Police officers in Orange County shot and killed a suspected robber after a pursuit ended with a fiery crash in La Habra early Friday morning. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San Bernardino, officials said. Officers tried […]
Police Fatally Shoot Armed Pursuit Suspect After Violent Crash; Innocent Driver Injured
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A pursuit ended in a violent crash before turning into a deadly officer-involved shooting shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the city of La Habra. Fullerton Police Department officers were in vehicle pursuit of a felony armed and dangerous suspect early Friday morning, Feb. 10, when the pursuit entered into La Habra.
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
Gunshot Victim Found in Alleyway Near Fast Food Restaurant
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station and Whittier Police Department received a call around 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, regarding a person with a gunshot wound in an alleyway on Norwalk and Whittier Boulevard next to a Taco Bell restaurant. The...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
pasadenanow.com
Two Injured After Car Flies Off 210 Freeway, Slams Onto Rosemead Boulevard Below
Two people were injured after a car flew off the I-210 freeway and landed on the northbound lanes of Rosemead Boulevard on Wednesday night. The car may have been involved in a collision on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a report of a crash was received at 9:04 p.m. involving a black SUV and a silver Scion XB.
foxla.com
Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure
ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LA
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Leimert Park community of South LA Thursday morning. LAPD Southwest officers responded to the 3900 blk of Saint Andrews Pl regarding a person shot just after 7:50am.
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif.- Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
newsantaana.com
Two men were arrested by the Fountain Valley Police for drug sales and firearm violations
A month long investigation by the Fountain Valley Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) led to the arrest of two FV residents, David Nguyen (27 years old) and Barry Nguy (26 years old), for various narcotics sales and firearms related charges. The Fountain Valley Police began to investigate Nguyen...
Laguna Beach official’s home vandalized with feces (warning: graphic)
Police are looking for the vandals who targeted the home of a Laguna Beach city official, spreading feces around the property. The vandalism was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue home of Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach’s City Manager. Officers discovered feces and raw sewage smeared across the house, on planters, stairs, the mailbox, […]
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
crimevoice.com
One Arrested, 3 Cited at Lynwood DUI Checkpoint
Originally Published By: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. “Lynwood, Calif. – On 02-03-23 one suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Three suspects were issued a citation for driving without a license and one suspect was issued a citation for driving with their driving privilege suspended.
Mother mourned after fatal high-speed collision involving Corvette
A community is mourning after a high-speed crash killed a beloved mother and grandmother in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Kathy Chavez, 45, a mother of four and a grandmother of one. Police say Chavez was on her way to work at the Castaic post office when a speeding […]
Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth
Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino
Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
Authorities seek public’s help locating at-risk 62-year-old woman missing in Whittier
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk 62-year-old woman. Myung Sook Lee was last seen on Feb. 8 at around 9.pm. on the 13700 block of Crewe Street in Whittier, according to an LASD bulletin. The 62-year-old is described as an Asian female, […]
Man fatally shot in South L.A.
A shooting in the south Los Angeles area today left one person dead another hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
