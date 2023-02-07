ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
kjluradio.com

Missouri will proceed with execution of Leonard Taylor on Tuesday

The state will proceed with plans to execute a St. Louis man. Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the state would carry out the sentence of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, 58, on Tuesday, February 7, as ordered by the Missouri Supreme Court. Taylor is on death row for murdering...
kjluradio.com

Missouri executes its second death-row inmate this year

Missouri death-row inmate 58-year-old Leonard “Raheem” Taylor is executed. The Missouri Department of Corrections reports Taylor was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Taylor was on death row for murdering his girlfriend and her three...
kfmo.com

Taylor Execution to be Carried Out

(Bonne Terre, MO) Governor Mike Parson confirms the State of Missouri will carry out the execution of Leonard Taylor on today as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. A press release from Governor Mike Parson's office shows Taylor murdered his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children, 10 year old Alexus, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley, in their home just before Thanksgiving in 2004. Each suffered execution style wounds to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds. Taylor called his brother about the murders specifically describing his current and planned acts, which later matched evidence at the scene. His brother's girlfriend also heard and attested to the content of these calls. As Taylor fled to California to see his wife, a witness saw him discard the possible murder weapon. Bullets matching the caliber of the murder weapon were both found at the scene and discovered in Taylor's car. Blood was found on Taylor's sunglasses, and the DNA profile was consistent with Rowe's DNA. After a nationwide manhunt, officers found Taylor hiding on the floorboards of a car while leaving another girlfriend's home in Kentucky. Taylor has two prior forcible rape convictions, underscoring a history of violent acts against women. Taylor is set to be executed tonight at the Bonne Terre Prison.
St. Joseph Post

Two Missouri Supreme Court judges to retire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are retiring this year, Chief Justice Paul Wilson announced Wednesday during the annual State of the Judiciary address to state lawmakers. Lawmakers stood to applaud Judges Patricia Breckenridge and George Draper when Wilson announced their upcoming retirements this fall.
St. Joseph Post

Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill

TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Killing His Girlfriend and Her Children

(MISSOURINET) – A man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children has been put to death. Missouri has executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe and her young children in St. Louis County. Rowe’s sister, Gerjuan (jerr-wawn) Rowe, says justice was served.
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
KMOV

2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire

Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
St. Joseph Post

