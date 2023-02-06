Read full article on original website
Nexon Releases Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022
NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022. “Nexon has never been stronger, or its future brighter,” said Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon. “Despite global headwinds that have severely impacted our sector, Nexon’s revenue grew 49% year over year in Q4 and we expect to grow 28% to 38% year over year in the current quarter.
RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results
RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC, RBCP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Third quarter net sales of $351.6 million increased 31.7% over last year; organic net...
WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for January 2023
WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for January 2023, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class. Nearly $1.7 billion of net inflows – 24% annualized organic growth – positions WisdomTree for a 10 th consecutive quarter of net inflows...
Transparency Notifications from Shareholders
Ghent, Belgium – 09 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications from the shareholders listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to shares mentioned next to their respective names in the table below. The transparency notifications were filed following a share transfer on 31 January 2023 pursuant to which NeoMed V (as defined below), a closed-end fund, transferred its aggregate shareholding in the Company to Rosetta Capital (as defined below) within the framework of the winding down of NeoMed V at the end of its fund life. Rosetta Capital is a venture capital firm, based in the United Kingdom, that is focused on the life science and medical device sectors, primarily on direct secondary transactions, with a mission to invest in companies that are able to deliver breakthrough medical advances. NeoMed IV (as defined below) and Rosetta Capital indicated to the Company their intention to remain long-term shareholders, until further notice.
