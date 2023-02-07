Read full article on original website
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government
The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
Tennessee Tribune
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo
NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Republicans want to do away with federal funding for Tennessee schools
Republicans in leadership proposed Wednesday rejecting federal funding when it comes to Tennessee schools.
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
WSMV
Solar Titan placed in receivership after TN, KY AGs file lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A federal judge granted a motion from the Tennessee and Kentucky Attorneys General for a temporary restraining order against solar panel retailer Ideal Horizon Benefits LLC, known as Solar Titan USA. The motion was filed with a lawsuit against Solar Titans, its owners, and related lender...
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
WATE
Lori welcomes new grandbaby
WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
wpln.org
Parents flooded public meetings on Tennessee’s 3rd grade retention law. Now they’re taking action.
In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.
WDEF
Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
WTVCFOX
Dollars for diapers? Some parents in Tennessee could benefit from TennCare expansion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Extra dollars for diapers? That's now a possibility for new parents in Tennessee who are struggling to make ends meet. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed millions to expand TennCare health coverage in his State of the State address earlier this week. If approved. $18.7 million would...
Tennessee Pastors Condemn Legislation Banning Gender Affirming Care
Southern Christian Coalition speaks out on legislative efforts to curb access to healthcare. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out on legislation they say harms children and families seeking access to healthcare.
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
