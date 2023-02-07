ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government

The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Tribune

Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
WJHL

No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSMV

Solar Titan placed in receivership after TN, KY AGs file lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A federal judge granted a motion from the Tennessee and Kentucky Attorneys General for a temporary restraining order against solar panel retailer Ideal Horizon Benefits LLC, known as Solar Titan USA. The motion was filed with a lawsuit against Solar Titans, its owners, and related lender...
WATE

Lori welcomes new grandbaby

WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
wpln.org

Parents flooded public meetings on Tennessee’s 3rd grade retention law. Now they’re taking action.

In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.
WDEF

Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
