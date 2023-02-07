ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

14news.com

Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Fight Day’ rumors addressed by Union County schools

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Parents received a concerning call Thursday evening from Tammy Mosby, principal of Union County Middle School. The phone call addressed a rumor that’s been floating around on social media. The rumor allegedly states that Friday would be “Fight Day” at the middle school. Principal Mosby says that law enforcement is […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro emergency crews partner with autism advocacy group for training

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - AMR crews in Owensboro partnered with a company called “Puzzle Pieces” to provide training for their employees. EMT workers, advanced EMT workers and paramedics were trained on how to improve interactions involving people with autism and their families through training courses with Puzzle Pieces.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

New bill looking to protect Indiana firefighter privacy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, anyone can find the address and name of an Evansville firefighter online, it’s public record. The same doesn’t apply to an Evansville police officer or someone like the mayor. District 78 State Representative Tim O’Brien is looking to change that with House...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
HAUBSTADT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New details released after Haubstadt school incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
CALHOUN, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave

On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
OWENSBORO, KY

