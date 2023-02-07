Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff discusses recently approved task force officer position
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Vanderburgh County Council approved a new position with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to decrease gun violence in the county. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says one of the former county sheriff deputy officers will now work as a task...
14news.com
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
‘Fight Day’ rumors addressed by Union County schools
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Parents received a concerning call Thursday evening from Tammy Mosby, principal of Union County Middle School. The phone call addressed a rumor that’s been floating around on social media. The rumor allegedly states that Friday would be “Fight Day” at the middle school. Principal Mosby says that law enforcement is […]
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
14news.com
Owensboro emergency crews partner with autism advocacy group for training
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - AMR crews in Owensboro partnered with a company called “Puzzle Pieces” to provide training for their employees. EMT workers, advanced EMT workers and paramedics were trained on how to improve interactions involving people with autism and their families through training courses with Puzzle Pieces.
14news.com
New bill looking to protect Indiana firefighter privacy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, anyone can find the address and name of an Evansville firefighter online, it’s public record. The same doesn’t apply to an Evansville police officer or someone like the mayor. District 78 State Representative Tim O’Brien is looking to change that with House...
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
Evansville man arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug and firearm charges
(WEHT) - Mount Vernon Police arrested an Evansville man on Friday, after reportedly finding methamphetamine and a handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
Evansville man arrested for confinement and violating protective order
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with confinement, intimidation and domestic violence with a protective order.
EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
city-countyobserver.com
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
Comments / 0