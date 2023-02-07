Mission Aviation Fellowship utilizing new Flight simulators

The global nonprofit Mission Aviation Fellowship has recently installed two new state-of-the-art flight simulators at their Nampa headquarters to be used for training.

MAF’s pilots travel around the globe connecting isolated people with vital services and goods while sharing their Christian beliefs.

"One of the things we understand is that if we can't do what we do safely, then we're really not helping. And so we want to do this as safely as we can possibly do it, be as professional as we can be as we do it," said Dan Whitehead, Vice President of Aviation MAF.

The simulators are coming from Precision Flight Controls that were recently FAA certified. Both simulators have 3-axis motion allowing MAF to do turbine training in-house while decreasing cost and dependence on outside companies.

They will save approximately $12,000 per pilot by training with the simulators on the Nampa campus.

"That's one of our, our main goals, we want to be as safe as we can be and these simulators help us do that,” said Whitehead.

They will officially start using the simulators for training at its annual instructor pilot seminar later this month.