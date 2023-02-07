Arrest made in shootings at central North Carolina nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A man was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes related to shootings at a central North Carolina nightclub last month that left one man dead and several others wounded, police said.

Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26 of Winston-Salem, was also accused of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, the Greensboro Police Department said in a news release.

The shootings occurred early Jan. 29 at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro, where police located several gunshot victims. One of the wounded, identified as 36-year-old Cedric Cantrell Monroe, died, according to police.

Hunter was being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail late Monday, according to jail records. Greensboro police said it didn’t have information on whether Hunter had an attorney.

Greensboro police said the adult entertainment club has been the scene of at least two other, non-fatal shootings in the past 18 months, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The most recent shootings has led to an inspection by the city’s Safety Review Board, which is designed to ensure nightspots are safe for patrons, according to the newspaper.