The University of Washington, if not all of Seattle, is a better, happier place when Husky football is on solid footing. For that matter, the school this week revealed that on February 1 it rewarded most members of the University of Washington football coaching staff with substantial salary increases for collectively fashioning an 11-2 debut season and enjoying unparalleled success in some position groups.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO