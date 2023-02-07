The offers for O.G. Anunoby reportedly came from virtually every NBA contender Thursday afternoon. View the original article to see embedded media. The Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, and Golden State Warriors all reportedly made pushes to acquire the Toronto Raptors' 25-year-old forward as the clock ticked toward the 3 pm deadline. At one point, Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. Indiana too offered three firsts along with Houston's second-round pick, Lowe added. The Warriors got into the mix, though a Jonathan Kuminga-based package never gained much traction, per C.J. Holmes.

9 HOURS AGO