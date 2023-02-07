Read full article on original website
Slapyoass ??♂️
3d ago
This was out here in my subdivision smh didn’t even know we were driving pass a dead body everyday before they found her 😳
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentencedDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
police1.com
'I've been hit': Bodycam video shows suspect pulled gun, opened fire on Fla. officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting last month, which shows a suspect opening fire on officers who were conducting a burglary investigation involving a smartwatch. According to First Coast News, officers had received a physical description of a burglary...
JSO seeks the public’s assistance in locating man with an active arrest warrant
The suspect with an active arrest warrant is 30-year-old Gerald Levar Morton.
Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled. Prosecutors asked for...
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby
Two elementary schools in Orange Park are on lockdown due to nearby police activity, the Orange Park Police Department said.
Jacksonville man accused of making machine guns, silencers with 3D printer in his home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man appeared in federal court Friday to face a judge after he was indicted on charges related to the manufacture of firearms inside his home. Lucas Shirley was indicted this week on four counts related...
cbs12.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
Fernandina man pleads guilty to killing 71-year-old woman in crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Fernandina man who took the life of a 71-year-old woman while trying to kill himself has changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 23, 2012, a crash occurred involving two vehicles near Old Nassauville Road and Amelia Concourse in Yulee.
Jacksonville Police searching for credit card fraud suspect
On Thursday, Jacksonville Police released more information on a current burglary investigation on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road.
Jacksonville inmate died of fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail in December was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were initially dispatched to the jail in referenced to an unresponsive...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting of woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from early Jan. 11 when, according to the sheriff, a deputy shot and killed a woman who was “holding a BB-style rifle.”
News4Jax.com
Candlelight vigil to be held for 21-year-old father killed Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The victim advocacy group Justice Coalition is joining forces with the family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon to host a candlelight vigil in his memory Friday night. Dixon was found shot to death near the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road on Christmas Day. There have...
Jacksonville convicted murderer pleads guilty to armed drug trafficking
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Ronald Bernard Thomas, Jr. (46, Jacksonville) today pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and high-purity methamphetamine while armed and possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
JSO: Bodies of couple found inside Panama Park home
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple was found decomposed in a home on East 61st Street.
Jacksonville's Overdose Squad is focused on getting dealers off the streets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Somebody snuffed out Leigh's life in a heartbeat for a few dollars," Patricia Brantley said. "That's what I feel like." It's just shy of two years since Patricia Brantley came home from work and found her only child, Leigh Brantley, lifeless in her bed. “I...
Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police.
Clay County deputies investigating after person stabbed in Keystone Heights
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an “active investigation” in Keystone Heights.
Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for dealing fentanyl, possessing gun
U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Brandon Corey Skeith, 40, of Jacksonville to seven years and eight months in federal prison for possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute it and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Skeith had pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2022.
Police: One in custody after standoff at Best Western Oceanfront in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police say a man has been arrested after a standoff at The Best Western Oceanfront in Jacksonville Beach that spanned hours. No one was injured, police said. Police say 36-year-old Tyrone Banks was arrested on charges of aggravated assault. Jacksonville Beach Police say...
