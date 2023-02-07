Read full article on original website
Related
‘A Date With Deception’ on LMN: How to watch and where to stream
A Date With Deception is set to premiere on the Lifetime Movie Network Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8/7c. Though airing on LMN, those who have ditched regular cable can still tune in tonight with Philo. Luckily, Philo is one of the cheaper live-streaming services available as it allows users to...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
‘Spinning Out of Control’ on Lifetime: How to watch and where to stream
The new Lifetime movie Spinning Out of Control is set to premiere Friday, Feb. 10 at 8/7c. Those who have ditched basic can still catch tonight’s premiere live with Philo. For those unfamiliar with streaming service, Philo is one of the cheaper live-streaming services available as it allows users to stream over 60 live channels for $25 a month.
Joseph Goodman: Beware, SEC, this confederacy of cowboys
Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC in the summer of 2024, which gives the two schools about a year before they discover, suddenly, like a rash, a new burning sensation called Birmingham. The cowboy hat is coming for the SEC, and it will be an odd fit for a...
