#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Blustery, cold storm adds to California’s big snowpack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A blustery weekend storm added to California’s big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time...
Lady Broncos Finished Their League Season as the Undefeated High Desert League Champions with a Record of 14 Wins and 0 Losses
The Bishop Lady Broncos’ soccer team finished their regular season play when they traveled to Kern Valley High School. The Bishop Lady Broncos won with a score of 4 to O. Ellie Crall lead the charge with 2 goals, while both Captain and senior JuliAnna Jackson, and Brooklyn Braaten each got a goal.
Bishop Broncos JV Basketball Team Remain Undefeated With 52 to 26 League Win at Boron
The Bishop Broncos JV basketball team traveled to Boron Tuesday night and came home with a victory 52-26 keeping their undefeated league record intact. The Broncos were without two of their leaders, Elijah Reynolds and Emory Dondero who have been pulled up to varsity, but the team played admirably without them.
