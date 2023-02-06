Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, at the end of the month.
foxbaltimore.com
A cooldown and rain this weekend in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next weather-maker brings cooler temperatures to the state this weekend. This week has been unseasonably warm, and that warmth continues this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Tomorrow will be the last day in the 60s before a...
foxbaltimore.com
Spring feel for Baltimore through the end of the week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. February 8 — Spring feel takes over Baltimore through the end of the week. Wednesday ends up mostly sunny and very mild with highs nearing 60 degrees. There is a chance for spotty showers Thursday and Friday as a storm passes by the...
foxbaltimore.com
Tying Black History Month and transit together
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
foxbaltimore.com
2-alarm fire spreads to multiple rowhomes in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2 alarm fire in the Mondawmin neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Authorities say the fire has now spread to multiple homes in the area. This story is still developing, stay with FOX45 NEWS for...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate National Pizza Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Every second in America, around 350 slices of pizza are eaten. That's a lot of pizza, and today is National Pizza Day. Baltimore Ledo Pizza Franchisees Jim, Whitney and Kelcie Robertson join us and show us how to make pizza.
foxbaltimore.com
Repair work for damaged tower fully complete months after Gaithersburg plane crash: Pepco
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly three months after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland, crews say they have fully restored the high-voltage Pepco tower. 7News reached out to Pepco and they said the repairs to the power lines are now finished. It took crews...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland school bus crashes, catches fire; one dead, sources say
CLINTON, Md. (WJLA) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children, Wednesday afternoon in Maryland, sources told WJLA. According to those sources, the children and driver were able to evacuate the school bus before the fire started. The fire took...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrating women and young girls in science
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Saturday is International Day of Women and Girls in Science. One local scientist and HBCU graduate is on a mission to show young girls they can be multifaceted in STEM. NASA Scientist and Founder of NextGen in STEM Sarah Adewumi shares more.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
foxbaltimore.com
Search intensifies for Baltimore man wanted in fatal November 2022 stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A reward is on the table after a months long search for an accused killer has yet to lead to his capture. Melvin Moore is wanted for the November 2022 stabbing death of a man in Baltimore. A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information...
foxbaltimore.com
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
foxbaltimore.com
Annapolis ranks 18 out of top 20 state capitals, according to new report
A new report found Annapolis ranks in nearly last place when comparing top 20 state capitals. With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, WalletHub released its report which compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott ignores questions about 23 schools without students proficient in math
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After FOX45’s Project Baltimore’s report uncovering 23 schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math, Mayor Brandon Scott continues to ignore questions about the problem. The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results known as...
foxbaltimore.com
The original bad girl of comedy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Catch the original bad girl of comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Luenell joins us to share more about her shows.
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
foxbaltimore.com
Officers searching 'everywhere' for Cockeysville suspect David Emory Linthicum, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are getting help from other agencies as SWAT teams swarm the Cockeysville area looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. "We're looking everywhere," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart at a news conference this afternoon. Stewart said Baltimore County Police are...
