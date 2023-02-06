ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, at the end of the month.
A cooldown and rain this weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next weather-maker brings cooler temperatures to the state this weekend. This week has been unseasonably warm, and that warmth continues this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Tomorrow will be the last day in the 60s before a...
Spring feel for Baltimore through the end of the week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. February 8 — Spring feel takes over Baltimore through the end of the week. Wednesday ends up mostly sunny and very mild with highs nearing 60 degrees. There is a chance for spotty showers Thursday and Friday as a storm passes by the...
Tying Black History Month and transit together

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
2-alarm fire spreads to multiple rowhomes in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2 alarm fire in the Mondawmin neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Authorities say the fire has now spread to multiple homes in the area. This story is still developing, stay with FOX45 NEWS for...
Celebrate National Pizza Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Every second in America, around 350 slices of pizza are eaten. That's a lot of pizza, and today is National Pizza Day. Baltimore Ledo Pizza Franchisees Jim, Whitney and Kelcie Robertson join us and show us how to make pizza.
Celebrating women and young girls in science

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Saturday is International Day of Women and Girls in Science. One local scientist and HBCU graduate is on a mission to show young girls they can be multifaceted in STEM. NASA Scientist and Founder of NextGen in STEM Sarah Adewumi shares more.
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
Annapolis ranks 18 out of top 20 state capitals, according to new report

A new report found Annapolis ranks in nearly last place when comparing top 20 state capitals. With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, WalletHub released its report which compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The original bad girl of comedy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Catch the original bad girl of comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Luenell joins us to share more about her shows.
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
