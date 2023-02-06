Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Clackamas County man in custody after robbing coffee stand, deputies say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Clackamas County man is in jail after robbing a coffee stand in late January, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 23 an unknown masked man walked up to a coffee stand on SE 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County. The man, later identified by detectives as 25-year-old Tanner Sutton Taylor, of Clackamas, held a worker at gunpoint before fleeing on foot with cash.
kptv.com
Burglar says he targeted Lake Oswego residents because they ‘don’t lock their cars, have nice things’
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says he went on a crime spree in Lake Oswego because the residents “have nice things,” according to police. On Tuesday, at about 3:41 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress in the 700 block of 4th Street. Police said it was reported that a man with a dark hat and colorful jacket with bright colors had tried to get into someone’s garage.
kptv.com
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
kptv.com
Man who attacked 2 Portland officers charged with assault
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been charged after assaulting two Portland police officers in early February, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 to an apartment building in the 950 Block of...
kptv.com
75-year-old woman missing from SW Portland found safe
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 75-year-old woman has been found safe after going missing Thursday after police said she walked away from her southwest Portland home, according to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. Helene Rosenthal walked away from her home near Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Vermont Street at...
Teenage boy used replica gun to rob downtown Gresham bank
16-year-old suspect in custody for Wells Fargo robbery
klcc.org
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months
A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
kptv.com
$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
KGW
Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input
MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail...
Tigard Police Log: Teens film themselves impersonating police, committing crimes
The Tigard Police Department responded to calls for service from Jan. 15-21, 2023.
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland also connected to shooting, police say
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday after witnessing him selling drugs near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, but then police quickly linked him to a shooting in the area the day before, the Portland Police Bureau said. The juvenile, who won’t be publicly named, is accused of firing a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
kptv.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
kptv.com
Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
kptv.com
Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed...
kptv.com
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
kptv.com
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
