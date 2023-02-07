Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year. Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - K9 handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass from February 6 to 10. The Dothan Police Department’s K9 seminar put dogs and their handlers to the test in multiple training drills. At the Wiregrass Public Safety Center handlers and their dogs were tasked...
wtvy.com
Murder suspect reported broken ankle monitor: Attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Jamie Townes notified his bondsman of ankle monitor difficulties but was told it would be a few days before he received a replacement, his attorney claims. But, before he got the new device, Townes wound up back in jail where he had spent years.
wtvy.com
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected robber sought following a Midland City holdup was captured Wednesday morning. Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest. “It was good work by Dothan police that led to his capture,” Dale...
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
wtvy.com
Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy University Police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into cars and theft of property. According to TUPD Chief George Beaudry, officers responded to Fraternity Row on Feb. 7 at about 12 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized. Officers could identify a suspect vehicle using on-campus cameras and license plate reader technology. In cooperation with the City of Troy Police Department, two search warrants for residences in the city were obtained.
wtvy.com
Ariton, Long fight for area title
CLAYTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats and G.W. Long Rebels face off on a neutral court at Barbour County for the area title. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
City of Dothan to resurface Fairlane drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan will begin resurfacing Fairlane Drive Wednesday, February 8. Work on this roadway will extend from East Selma Street to Third Avenue. Drivers can expect traffic delays when travelling in this area and should be cautious when travelling in the area. For more...
wtvy.com
Townes jailed until trial
Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. A big day for Dothan High School athletics, as the school breaks ground on their new athletics facility set to be completed in 2024. Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery. Updated: 8 hours...
elba-clipper.com
Two-vehicle collision leads to arrest
THIS TWO-VEHICLE WRECK involving a law enforcement SUV and a car was reported around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, on Davis Street at the Cordelia Street intersection in downtown Elba. Initial reports were that the driver of the car ran a stop sign causing the crash with the police vehicle. Also, witnesses said the driver of the car fled the scene after the accident but was caught by officials a short time later. A passenger in the car was being treated for injuries.
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience. Out of the hospital, with a […]
wdhn.com
Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Geneva Co. now listed on Alabama’s historical places
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wesley Chapel Cemetery is located behind Wesley Chapel Methodist church off Geneva County Road 41 outside of Bellwood has now been added to a list of Alabama historic places. The church continues as an active house of worship. Graves in the cemetery date...
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Eufaula man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
wtvy.com
Houston Academy girls secure area crown over Ashford
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Raiders handle business on the road with a 35-26 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
wtvy.com
Hits For Heroes 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is the schedule for this year’s “Hits For Heroes” which is hosted at Dothan’s Northcutt Field at Westgate Park. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Enterprise first responders receive donation from Alabama businessman
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Fire Department, Enterprise Police Department, and Enterprise Rescue each received a donation to recognize the hard work of the city’s first responders. Retired Lt. Col. Sam Scruggs of Scruggs Enterprises, Inc., located near Huntsville presented a check to each organization Wednesday morning. “Nobody...
Comments / 0