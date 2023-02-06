ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Officials release photos of Chinese balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

By Kevin Accettulla
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiJjm_0keYY9jz00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews have been recovering debris Monday from the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off of the Myrtle Beach coast on Saturday, according to Gen. Glen VanHerck with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

“We continue to focus on safe execution of a recovery, while effective recovery, so that we can exploit that,” VanHerck said in an off-camera, on-the-record briefing.

The USS Carter Hall is on site and has been collecting debris since it arrived, though sea states on Sunday limited what crews could do because of safety concerns, VanHerck said.

Concerns about glass from the solar panels and any hazardous materials from anything battery-operated along with the potential for explosives led to the decision not to shoot the balloon down over land, VanHerck said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Vrey_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: U.S. Fleet Forces/Twitter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqpf4_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: U.S. Fleet Forces/Twitter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iohG4_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: U.S. Fleet Forces/Twitter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxljW_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: U.S. Fleet Forces/Twitter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxF3Q_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: US Navy/Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHZPm_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: US Navy/Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Jh3U_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: US Navy/Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bPr1_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHiVU_0keYY9jz00
    Courtesy: US Air Force/Senior Airman Chloe Shanes

VanHerck said he can’t confirm that there were any explosives on the balloon, but any time there’s an operation of this nature, officials assume there are explosives as a safety precaution for all involved.

“This balloon did not present a physical military threat to North America — this is under my NORAD hat — and therefore, I could not take immediate action because it was not demonstrating hostile act or hostile intent,” VanHerck said.

VanHerck said the debris field from the balloon is about 1,500 meters by 1,500 meters. He said when it was learned that the debris field could be up to 6 or 7 miles, the decision was made to not shoot the balloon down until it was 6 miles off the coast “so that no debris would go back over the coast.”

“There was debris that expanded out further,” VanHerck said. “We have collected a majority of that debris that fell in the ocean and other places. Now what we’re talking about is really that superstructure below that fell down and limited itself to this 1,500 meter by 1,500 meter box that we’re talking about.”

VanHerck said it’s not yet known the condition of the debris or how many pieces there were. He compared the size of the balloon to a regional jet.

The FBI is also assisting in debris recovery, and VanHerck said he doesn’t know the final location where the debris will be taken for analysis.

He added that due to ocean currents, it’s possible debris could wash up on shore. He urged anyone who finds any debris to call local law enforcement and to not touch or move the debris.

Anyone who finds debris along the Grand Strand should call the appropriate non-emergency line:

  • Myrtle Beach Police Department: 843-918-1382
  • Horry County Police Department: 843-248-1520
  • Surfside Beach Police Department: 843-913-6368
  • North Myrtle Beach Police Department: 843-280-5511

VanHerck thanked the FAA for its assistance in temporarily closing down airports in the area, including Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast

WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJBF

PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WXII 12

Tyler Doyle | Search for missing Myrtle Beach boater in the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in theNorth Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
anash.org

Downing of Chinese Spy Balloon Made for an Interesting Shabbos

A week-long saga involving a Chinese spy balloon traveling over the USA ended on Shabbos when it was shot down by the US Military near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For the local shluchim, it added an unexpected experience to their Shabbos. A week-long saga involving a Chinese spy balloon traveling...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Search for missing boater off SC coast hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. Tyler Doyle, 22, disappeared on Jan. 26 near the north jetties of the Myrtle Beach area where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL News

Driver crashed into lifeguard stand during high-speed chase in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The suspect wanted for leading police on a 135 mph chase through Myrtle Beach's Grand Strand on Tuesday is in custody, WMBF reports. Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers in North Myrtle Beach responded to a vehicle “that had been traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street” and crashed into a lifeguard stand at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard and fled.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
tourcounsel.com

Inlet Square Mall | Shopping center in South Carolina

Inlet Square Mall is a 434,482-square-foot (40,364.7 m2) single-level regional shopping center in Garden City, South Carolina, United States. Belk is the last major anchor with junior anchor Planet Fitness and with two vacant major anchors last occupied by Kmart, JCPenney, and vacant junior anchors last occupied by Stein Mart and Books-A-Million.
GARDEN CITY, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy