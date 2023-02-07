ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57

By Krystle Rich, George Stockburger
 3 days ago

PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks .

The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket.

Both team planes had flags out the pilots’ window, one saying “Chiefs Kingdom” and the other saying “It’s a Philly thing.”

The game features the first Super Bowl matchup between brothers : center Jason Kelce of the Eagles and tight end Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. Former longtime Eagles head coach Andy Reid is now on the other side of the ball hoping to win his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs advanced to their third Super Bowl in four seasons when Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to push Kansas City past the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game last weekend.

The Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC title game. They’ve looked dominant in the playoffs so far, also beating the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round.

Philadelphia is back in the Super Bowl five years after beating the New England Patriots 41-33.

The teams will both take part in the “Super Bowl LVII Opening Night” on Monday in downtown Phoenix, where all the players and coaches from both teams are available for the annual media extravaganza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

YourErie

