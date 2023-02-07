Read full article on original website
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
DeKalb County woman says burglar stole dog, valuables while she was at church
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman is desperate to find her dog after she says someone broke into her home and took him while she was at church. "I just don’t understand why someone would just take him. He needs his mommy. He needs his mommy," Kim Walker said.
Former detention officer arrested for reportedly assaulting inmate at Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Fulton County detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges connected to a violent incident at the county jail. Officials say Reynard Trotman was arrested on Feb. 9 after being accused of not protecting an inmate from physical harm and aiding and betting during the commission of a crime.
Missing 10-year-old may be with father in College Park, Union City, police say
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police in Alpharetta are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen with her noncustodial father. Jireh Carrice Marie Perry’s father, Phillip Perry agreed to watch the girl for an hour while her mother attended a class, the Alpharetta Police Department says. When the class was over, father nor daughter were not to be found.
Paulding County school bus driver fired after viral confrontation with parents
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County school bus driver charge for a confrontation with parents that was caught on camera has since been fired. The district made that disclosure in a statement regarding the findings of its internal investigation. Authorities say 43-year-old Chrystal Dawn Johnson was driving the bus...
Judge removes public defender from Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case
The remaining six defendants in Georgia's longest and most expensive criminal case, must now find new attorneys. Their public defender removed himself from defending the educators convicted in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal.
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Suspect accused of attempting to kidnap baby on Beltline to appear in court
ATLANTA - A man accused of trying to kidnap a baby in a stroller on the Atlanta BeltLine is set to return to court Thursday morning. Declarence McGhee, 31, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and simple battery. Atlanta police say the charges stem from an incident in April 2022...
Man charged with assaulting and threatening pregnant woman in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested a man accused of attacking a pregnant woman and threatening her after she talked to the authorities. Investigators with the Clayton County police department say Abdul Sesay is charged with terroristic threats, harassing phone calls, and felony battery. The charges stem...
Police: Possible suspect in custody for double shooting during Buckhead drug deal
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a possible suspect is in custody after a double shooting in Buckhead Thursday night. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road near Pharr Road. At the scene, responding officers say they found two men...
Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
Deputies: Georgia motorist accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A road rage incident in Paulding County ended with a motorist accidentally shooting himself in the hand, deputies say. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. Thursday on the 8000 block of Buchanan Drive. According to investigators, the...
Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
New images of 'persons of interest' in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police have released a new series of photos asking the public’s help in identifying the people in them. Investigators call them persons of interest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the...
Fine or food: Fulton County offers unique diversion program to settle citations
ATLANTA - Anyone who gets a letter in the mail from the Fulton County Court explaining that offenders can avoid court by making a community-based donation should not throw that letter away. Believe it or not, it is not a scam, but rather a new program called Operation Feed Fulton.
Police searching for 12-year-old Atlanta boy who disappeared after school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy officials are saying is critically missing. Janari Morrison's mother told police she last saw her 12-year-old son Tuesday morning when he got on his school bus near his home on Bent Creek Way in southwest Atlanta. School officials tell...
East Point parents, students in limbo over potential school closure
Parents in East Point are fighting to keep their local charter school called "RISE" from closing. The Fulton County School System has recommended that the board not renew its contract.
Coweta County cracking down on aggressive drivers
Coweta County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Deputies say they are starting to see some progress.
Bystander injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
