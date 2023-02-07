ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Former detention officer arrested for reportedly assaulting inmate at Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Fulton County detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges connected to a violent incident at the county jail. Officials say Reynard Trotman was arrested on Feb. 9 after being accused of not protecting an inmate from physical harm and aiding and betting during the commission of a crime.
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 10-year-old may be with father in College Park, Union City, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police in Alpharetta are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen with her noncustodial father. Jireh Carrice Marie Perry’s father, Phillip Perry agreed to watch the girl for an hour while her mother attended a class, the Alpharetta Police Department says. When the class was over, father nor daughter were not to be found.
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for 12-year-old Atlanta boy who disappeared after school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy officials are saying is critically missing. Janari Morrison's mother told police she last saw her 12-year-old son Tuesday morning when he got on his school bus near his home on Bent Creek Way in southwest Atlanta. School officials tell...
ATLANTA, GA

