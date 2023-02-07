Read full article on original website
Road rage driver pulls gun on another car, ends up shooting himself, Paulding deputies say
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Georgia motorist accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A road rage incident in Paulding County ended with a motorist accidentally shooting himself in the hand, deputies say. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. Thursday on the 8000 block of Buchanan Drive. According to investigators, the...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Possible suspect in custody for double shooting during Buckhead drug deal
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a possible suspect is in custody after a double shooting in Buckhead Thursday night. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road near Pharr Road. At the scene, responding officers say they found two men...
2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
A suspect was apprehended after two men were shot Thursday evening during a drug deal in Buckhead, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Argument leads to shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Texaco gas station located at the corner of Lee Street SW and White Oak Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers found a 35-year-old man...
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County woman says burglar stole dog, valuables while she was at church
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman is desperate to find her dog after she says someone broke into her home and took him while she was at church. "I just don’t understand why someone would just take him. He needs his mommy. He needs his mommy," Kim Walker said.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Aggressive driver attempts to flee from Coweta County deputies
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County says they are on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Aside from just the sheer volume of traffic and how long it takes to get anywhere in metro Atlanta, aggressive driving is a top complaint by motorists. In recent case in Coweta...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police release body cam from shooting at public safety training site 1/4
The Atlanta Police Department on February 8, 2023 released body worn camera footage related to the January 18, 2023 Georgia State Patrol Trooper shooting that occurred near the future site of the City of Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center. The footage is from APD officers assigned to the January 18, 2023 clearing detail who were nearby and responded to the shooting at the time it occurred. (Video 1/4).
fox5atlanta.com
Road reopen: Another truck slams into historic Cobb County covered bridge
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic reopened on Concord Road Wednesday afternoon after authorities said yet another truck slammed into Cobb County's historic covered bridge. Officials note this isn't the first, second or even third time something like this has happened in the area. For years, FOX 5 has covered accidents...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police seize large amount of drugs, gun during search
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large amount of illegal drugs and a gun was seized by DeKalb County police officials on Wednesday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Northeast Expressway after reports of an armed robbery. Officers located individuals and arrested them in connection to this incident. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested.
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Drivers in metro city will face automatic fines for speeding in school zone after new cameras added
Drivers who go 11 miles over the 25-mph speed limit face automatic fines.
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
fox5atlanta.com
New images of 'persons of interest' in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police have released a new series of photos asking the public’s help in identifying the people in them. Investigators call them persons of interest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the...
