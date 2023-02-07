ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Aggressive driver attempts to flee from Coweta County deputies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County says they are on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Aside from just the sheer volume of traffic and how long it takes to get anywhere in metro Atlanta, aggressive driving is a top complaint by motorists. In recent case in Coweta...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police release body cam from shooting at public safety training site 1/4

The Atlanta Police Department on February 8, 2023 released body worn camera footage related to the January 18, 2023 Georgia State Patrol Trooper shooting that occurred near the future site of the City of Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center. The footage is from APD officers assigned to the January 18, 2023 clearing detail who were nearby and responded to the shooting at the time it occurred. (Video 1/4).
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road reopen: Another truck slams into historic Cobb County covered bridge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic reopened on Concord Road Wednesday afternoon after authorities said yet another truck slammed into Cobb County's historic covered bridge. Officials note this isn't the first, second or even third time something like this has happened in the area. For years, FOX 5 has covered accidents...
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police seize large amount of drugs, gun during search

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large amount of illegal drugs and a gun was seized by DeKalb County police officials on Wednesday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Northeast Expressway after reports of an armed robbery. Officers located individuals and arrested them in connection to this incident. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

