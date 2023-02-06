ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

murfreesboro.com

La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects

La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

BOLO: Target Theft

Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target loss prevention workers reported the theft five days later. Contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 if you know these individuals. We have their photo at WGNSRadio.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
NASHVILLE, TN

