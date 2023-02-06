Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects
La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
fox17.com
Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
Man facing multiple charges following burglary at Putnam County tow yard
A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.
Man facing aggravated burglary charges after thefts from short-term rentals in North Nashville
A convicted burglar has been arrested in connection with break-ins at multiple short-term rental homes in North Nashville over the past month.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy
Metro police officers and Youth Services detectives are searching for 17-year-old Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy in East Nashville on Jan. 31.
Police investigating hit-and-run with dump truck, nine-month-old was in car
Being a victim in a hit-and-run can be frustrating enough, but Gallatin police are investigating a rare case involving something much bigger than just a car.
wgnsradio.com
BOLO: Target Theft
Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target loss prevention workers reported the theft five days later. Contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 if you know these individuals. We have their photo at WGNSRadio.com.
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills
Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
U-Haul: Hendersonville U-Haul wasn’t stolen after all
A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn't actually stolen after all.
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
WSMV
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Announces Major Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Drugs
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a major drug bust in Middle Tennessee. TBI reports said a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses in Middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from California with ties to the Sinola Cartel. 21 year old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, and 20...
Zachary Perales Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
From Dickson County Sheriff’s Office February 8, 2023. The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Zachary Perales who is wanted for Felony Evading, Reckless Driving, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Contact Deputy Lewis at (615)740-4899 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject.
Serial lamp thief wanted in Franklin
The man is accused of visiting Abby Leigh Gifts in Berry Farms on at least three occasions and took decorative lamps and accessories.
