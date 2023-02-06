Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target loss prevention workers reported the theft five days later. Contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 if you know these individuals. We have their photo at WGNSRadio.com.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO