Murfreesboro, TN

Big MTSU Tennis Match This Friday

This Friday at Adam’s Tennis Complex at Old Fort Part, the MTSU Men’s Tennis Team will be taking on Rice University at 5pm. Lots of vendors (including a cotton candy food truck) will be there, free t-shirts, free pizza and more!. Welcome to Murfreesboro.com. This site was designed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Babies “Go Red” to Raise Awareness About Congenital Heart Defects

Middle Tennessee proudly “went red” on Friday for National Wear Red Day, but the mission of Heart Month is far from over! The babies of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, and Ascension Saint Thomas River Park are donning red in recognition of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. CHD Awareness Week runs from February 7th through Valentine’s Day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects

La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
Serious Injury Crash on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, Feb. 10. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of the Right Price Auto Sales on NW Broad Street (US 41/70) around...
MURFREESBORO, TN

