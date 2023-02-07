Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters rescue dog tangled in pool cover in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Friday, firefighters rescued a dog that was entangled in a pool cover in Anne Arundel County. Fire officials tweeted that a crew from their Waugh Chapel Fire Station was dispatched to a dog that had fallen into a pool and became entangled in the pool cover.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
Manhunt ends after suspect captured in Harford County
The manhunt for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum lasted another day as he lead police on a chase that ended up in Harford County.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead as Prince George's County school bus catches fire after crash, sources say
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County, sources tell 7News. An eyewitness told 7News he was out walking his dog when he saw a motorcycle collide with the bus. "I...
WGMD Radio
Barn Fire in Caroline County, MD Under Investigation
A fire that occurred on Ridgely Road in Ridgely– Caroline County is currently under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started around 10:00 last night. A passerby noticed the barn on fire. Officials estimate the damage to be around $30,000, but no deaths or injuries resulted from the blaze. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman seriously injured in Parkville fire, officials say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — A woman has serious injuries after a fire in Parkville on Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:00AM, firefighters from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 7900 block of Beverly Avenue. Officials tweeted that the woman was rescued by crews after the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in September 2022 Royal Farms shooting in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police have arrested a subject involved in a shooting back in September. On September 11, 2022, officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 1150 Pemberton Drive for a reported shooting. Detectives met with a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with unknown subjects at this location.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'
FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shooting in Laurel; suspect at large
LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel. Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. At a press conference at the scene, Corporal Chris Anderson said the man died at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man barricaded himself into a south Baltimore residence, suspect is in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man barricaded themselves into a residence in South Baltimore on Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force went to serve an arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Patapsco Avenue. When officers...
Manhunt for David Linthicum comes to an end after two officers wounded
After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end. Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.
Evacuations issued after commercial fire in downtown highrise
BALTIMORE — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a 10-story high-rise in downtown Baltimore, fire officials said Monday evening.Occupants of 10 N. Calvert St. were ordered to evacuate.This story is still developing. WJZ will provide updates as they become available.
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Cockeysville, suspect barricaded in home
——— COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Police are responding to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Cockeysville. Initial reports indicate that shots were fired at just before 3 p.m. on February 8 in the area of Powers Avenue at Sherwood Road (21030). One officer reportedly sustained a shrapnel injury and the suspect...
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
foxbaltimore.com
Repair work for damaged tower fully complete months after Gaithersburg plane crash: Pepco
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly three months after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland, crews say they have fully restored the high-voltage Pepco tower. 7News reached out to Pepco and they said the repairs to the power lines are now finished. It took crews...
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are investigating a second shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. The first incident was reported at around 8:30 near Colonia Avenue. Later that night, police responded to a second incident. CPD officers were sitting stationary in a patrol vehicle on Saunders Ave at Park Lane on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 pm when multiple shots were heard in the distance but were unable to pinpoint their exact location. Following an analysis of the “Shot Spotter” system, officers observed a shooting outside of the reportable area for the same area of Bayly Rd at Chestnut The post Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
