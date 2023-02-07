ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

WGMD Radio

Barn Fire in Caroline County, MD Under Investigation

A fire that occurred on Ridgely Road in Ridgely– Caroline County is currently under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started around 10:00 last night. A passerby noticed the barn on fire. Officials estimate the damage to be around $30,000, but no deaths or injuries resulted from the blaze. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman seriously injured in Parkville fire, officials say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — A woman has serious injuries after a fire in Parkville on Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:00AM, firefighters from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 7900 block of Beverly Avenue. Officials tweeted that the woman was rescued by crews after the...
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in September 2022 Royal Farms shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police have arrested a subject involved in a shooting back in September. On September 11, 2022, officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 1150 Pemberton Drive for a reported shooting. Detectives met with a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with unknown subjects at this location.
SALISBURY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'

FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shooting in Laurel; suspect at large

LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel. Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. At a press conference at the scene, Corporal Chris Anderson said the man died at the...
LAUREL, MD
Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Cockeysville, suspect barricaded in home

——— COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Police are responding to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Cockeysville. Initial reports indicate that shots were fired at just before 3 p.m. on February 8 in the area of Powers Avenue at Sherwood Road (21030). One officer reportedly sustained a shrapnel injury and the suspect...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WBOC

Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
Shore News Network

Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are investigating a second shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. The first incident was reported at around 8:30 near Colonia Avenue. Later that night, police responded to a second incident. CPD officers were sitting stationary in a patrol vehicle on Saunders Ave at Park Lane on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 pm when multiple shots were heard in the distance but were unable to pinpoint their exact location. Following an analysis of the “Shot Spotter” system, officers observed a shooting outside of the reportable area for the same area of Bayly Rd at Chestnut The post Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

