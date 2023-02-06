ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Long Beach Residents Have Mixed Feelings After Al Fresco Dining is Removed

All of Long Beach’s al fresco parklet dining areas are gone. The city cleared the COVID era structures, much to the excitement of some residents but disappointment to some businesses. Some residents are disappointed because these parking spots were not only vital during COVID, but still brought big business...
LONG BEACH, CA
sac.media

West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival

West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
WEST COVINA, CA
CNBC

How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money

Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
LONG BEACH, CA
socalthrills.com

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival “Celebrating Kindness”

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localemagazine.com

8 Date Ideas in Orange County That’ll Really Keep the Romance Alive

Whether You’re a Coastal Cruiser or Travel-Loving Twosome, These Romantic OC Outings Are Sure to Please. POV: Date night is coming up. 2023 is off to a busy start, and you don’t have the bandwidth to sit and brainstorm on what romantic rendezvous you should take with your significant other. You want to cancel but know you shouldn’t. Well, look no further than this list! We’ve done all the leg work, so all you have to do is lead with your heart. Let’s talk L-O-V-E in the OC. As a coastal city, we basically have that built-in fairytale factor crucial for those core memory dates. You can take Newport Beach by land, air and sea and still be home by bedtime to binge your favorite show together. Here are our favorite ways to take your February trysts to the next level.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Woman says she saw her dad dropping boy on floor

LOS ANGELES — A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said Thursday that she saw her dad repeatedly dropping his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA

