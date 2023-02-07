ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Arrests made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers arrested two people after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police searching for delivery vehicle stolen from Valentino’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are looking for a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a Lincoln Valentino’s on Tuesday. A manager at the restaurant near 70th and Van Dorn Streets reported the burglary around 6:50 a.m. Police say the restaurant’s safe had been found open and empty....
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”. Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

16-year-old accused of shooting 16-year-old in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for shooting another 16-year-old boy in southwest Omaha. Police responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road at 9:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. They determined the victim was in a vehicle behind...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

16-year-old arrested for shooting near 132nd and Center

Millard Public Schools hosted a job fair Thursday. Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln inmate missing after removing monitor, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who went missing Wednesday from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Christopher Foster, 36, removed his electric monitoring device and left it near Coddington Avenue and West A Street, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Foster began his sentence on...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy