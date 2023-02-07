Read full article on original website
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
WOWT
Arrests made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers arrested two people after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
kfornow.com
Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
1011now.com
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.
klkntv.com
Man caught with stolen guns, marijuana at east Lincoln home, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after officers found stolen guns and marijuana in his east Lincoln home, police say. Around 2:20 p.m., the Lincoln Police Gang Unit served a search warrant at the home near 84th and O Streets as part of a narcotics investigation.
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Agencies: Seward meth bust, Lincoln machine gun, links to Mexico drug trafficking
NEBRASKA CITY – Law enforcement agencies have announced multiple developments in drug enforcement in February including a meth bust in Seward County Friday, a separate machine gun case involving a Lincoln homicide and conviction in an Iowa case linked to cartels in Mexico. A deputy with the Seward County...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for delivery vehicle stolen from Valentino’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are looking for a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a Lincoln Valentino’s on Tuesday. A manager at the restaurant near 70th and Van Dorn Streets reported the burglary around 6:50 a.m. Police say the restaurant’s safe had been found open and empty....
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
Nebraska deputy finds more than 16 pounds of meth in vehicle
A California man is accused of possessing more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Nebraska deputy on Friday, authorities said.
kfornow.com
Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”. Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.
WOWT
16-year-old accused of shooting 16-year-old in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for shooting another 16-year-old boy in southwest Omaha. Police responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road at 9:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. They determined the victim was in a vehicle behind...
WOWT
16-year-old arrested for shooting near 132nd and Center
Millard Public Schools hosted a job fair Thursday. Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th...
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
1011now.com
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln standoff suspect lied about having gun but did have 7 warrants, authorities say
UPDATE, 10:05 a.m. — A man is in custody following Wednesday morning’s standoff in Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old David Barrett claimed to have a gun, but deputies never found a weapon. Holdrege Street was blocked for about 30 minutes, and people were asked...
WOWT
Man convicted of murdering woman in Omaha mall parking lot in 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two men charged in the 2021 death of an 18-year-old in a mall parking lot has been found guilty of murder. The late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot on Sept. 12, 2021, left Franco Vasquez dead and a woman injured. On Thursday,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln inmate missing after removing monitor, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who went missing Wednesday from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Christopher Foster, 36, removed his electric monitoring device and left it near Coddington Avenue and West A Street, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Foster began his sentence on...
iheart.com
Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
klkntv.com
Driver walks home after flipping car into ditch west of Lincoln, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A driver walked home Thursday morning after flipping his car into a ditch west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were sent to the single-car rollover around 3:20 a.m. near Southwest 92nd and West O Streets. When deputies arrived, they couldn’t...
