Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Sean Payton Says Terry Bradshaw's Claim Is Not True
Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week that Sean Payton avoided the Arizona Cardinals because he didn't want to coach Kyler Murray. The new Denver Broncos head coach denied his former FOX colleague's claim when speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton said. "My son is his ...
Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint
Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?
Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
tigerdroppings.com
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer Shares His Thoughts On Sean Payton While Looking Like Drugs
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer and he looks exactly like that. On Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on Denver's new head coach, Sean Payton, and he had good things to say... (The Spun)
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray
Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral
While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's New Job
With the Super Bowl just around the corner, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being recognized for his outstanding work off the field. It's been roughly seven years since Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Fast forward to the present day, ...
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news
This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
