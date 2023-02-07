ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chicken wings are cheaper but Super Bowl snacks remain ‘very expensive’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking to save money on Super Bowl snacks, look no further than the poultry section. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings has decreased about 22% over the past year. “Chicken wings?” asked Perry Bowman, an Orange Mound resident....
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Amid cancer concerns for South Memphis residents due to toxins released by warehouse, group calls out health department for lack of action

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a South Memphis resident, you may be heavily exposed to ethylene oxide (EtO), a colorless, odorless cancer-causing toxin being emitted by the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant, increasing your risk of developing cancer, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said. Now six...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee National Guard’s 730th composite supply company deploys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 200 soldiers were deployed from Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company on Monday, February 6. This will be the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas. Based in Memphis, the 730th Company is a unit made up of specialty-trained Guardsmen in various logistics....
MEMPHIS, TN
