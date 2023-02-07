Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols’ family, attorney asks United Nations for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today, the United Nations received a letter from civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, on behalf of the family of Tyre Nichols. Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols released the following statement:. “Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn...
Two insurance companies refuse to cover some Kia and Hyundai drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ashley Stewart woke up on Friday to learn her 2021 Kia Sorrento was missing. “I was shocked,” she said. “I was kind of numb.”. Stewart was grateful to have insurance, but not every Kia driver can say that. Progressive and State Farm have stopped covering drivers of certain Kia and Hyundai models in parts of the country, according to CNN.
MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Chicken wings are cheaper but Super Bowl snacks remain ‘very expensive’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking to save money on Super Bowl snacks, look no further than the poultry section. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings has decreased about 22% over the past year. “Chicken wings?” asked Perry Bowman, an Orange Mound resident....
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct?
The effect of staff shortages and the experience levels of the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death should form part of the investigation of the Memphis Police Department. The post Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct? appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Everything is leveling out’: Memphis real estate agents encouraged by market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At just 25 years old, Jalen Phillips bought his first home in Southaven with his wife, Alandria. “(It) just blew our minds,” he told FOX13. “We love it.”. The two young Memphis educators purchased their home within a month of finding it. After a...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
Memphis grandmother blames recalled Fisher-Price sleeper for death of grandson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother wants families to throw out their Fisher-Price infant sleeper which has been blamed for the deaths of multiple babies, including her grandson. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued another recall on the Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play Sleeper in January, four years after the initial recall.
Residents near South Memphis plant say cancer study overdue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For decades, the Environmental Protection Agency said ethylene oxide was not a dangerous chemical. Now, the agency acknowledges that that early evaluation was wrong. This could mean so much for some living in South Memphis near the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant. “I mean, I have...
FOX13 Investigates: Millions of dollars meant for families after defense depot closed have vanished
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Near the old Memphis Defense Depot, streets are lined with vacant homes left to rot and millions of dollars meant to help the area’s families continue to thrive are gone. “This lot used to be full this time of day, but after they closed down,...
Amid cancer concerns for South Memphis residents due to toxins released by warehouse, group calls out health department for lack of action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a South Memphis resident, you may be heavily exposed to ethylene oxide (EtO), a colorless, odorless cancer-causing toxin being emitted by the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant, increasing your risk of developing cancer, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said. Now six...
‘The spirit led me to go’: Tennessee officer saves teen father on bridge
A Memphis police officer is being called a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday.
Mississippi exceeds all other states in corporal punishment
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi students are spanked or issued some form of physical discipline more than any other student in any other state, according to data from the Department of Education (DOE). Although the numbers show much of corporal punishment happens here in the Magnolia State, many parents...
DA’s office to review all cases for officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday it will review every case involving the five former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death, closed or pending. The Memphis branch of the NAACP told FOX13 this is the right move, especially after seeing more people...
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Store worker after another smash and grab robbery: ‘We are in a dark time’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video shared by MPD shows a group of robbers rush into a Whitehaven wireless store and begin grabbing everything they can carry. Among that group was what appeared to be a young child, only half the height of the robbers. Employees told FOX13 the robbers...
Remembering life and legacy of beloved Memphis activist Georgia King
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During Georgia King’s life, she fought for the homeless, founded the Memphis Bus Riders Union and marched in support of Jena Six in Memphis. Although she has passed, those close to her are vowing to keep her memory alive. King, who was known as Mother...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee National Guard’s 730th composite supply company deploys
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 200 soldiers were deployed from Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company on Monday, February 6. This will be the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas. Based in Memphis, the 730th Company is a unit made up of specialty-trained Guardsmen in various logistics....
