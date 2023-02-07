DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a threat that happened at Sudlow Intermediate School, 1414 East Locust Street, Thursday. A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment and taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center due to the seriousness of the threat, according to a media release from Davenport Police Department. Through investigation it was determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff, however, police say they want to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting school officers or administrators anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO