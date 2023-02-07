ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois officials, doctors to attend 'State of the Union'

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Two Illinoisans will be at Tuesday’s “State of the Union.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth invited a Metro-East doctor, who works at a women’s health clinic.

Chris Manson will accompany Senator Dick Durbin. Manson works for OSF Healthcare in Peoria and founded “U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine.”

The company has helped deliver 28 ambulances and one fire truck to the war-torn country.

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Pritzker’s negotiating tactics

WASHINGTON — Gov. JB Pritzker made some national news Thursday addressing abortion rights, saying, “If it were me, I would write it into the U.S. Constitution.” Story here. One on one: The governor sat down with your Playbook host for POLITICO’s “The Fifty: America’s Governors.” Along with...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois state senators announce bipartisan Senate committees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two committees in the Illinois General Assembly will have bipartisan co-chairs. In the Illinois Senate, Democrats hold 40 seats while Republicans hold 19. This means every committee has a majority of Democrats and all chairs are Democrats. Both caucuses announced Thursday in a news release that the Senate State Government Committee […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies

The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois National Guard troops to support forces in the Middle East

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, nearly 200 soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard are shipping out overseas.Those soldiers are based in Kankakee and Peoria. Their mission: To provide air support to U.S. forces in the Middle East. On Wednesday, a special ceremony was held in Peoria ahead of their deployment.Governor JB Pritzker was there, along with Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, and many of the soldiers' families.  Originally established in 1723, this year, the Illinois National Guard is marking its 300th year of service. 
ILLINOIS STATE
Classified document discovered during search at Pence’s home, spokesman says

CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities found an additional document with classified markings at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during a Friday search. That’s according to a spokesperson for Pence. Investigators spent about five hours at the former vice president’s Indiana home to look for any potential classified documents at the location. […]
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Miller to boycott Biden's address; cockfighting spurs confiscated

Miller to boycott Biden's address Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced she will not be attending the State of the Union Tuesday in protest of what she called President Joe Biden’s record of “lying to the American people.” Miller cited Biden’s recent statements about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he will host Chris Manson as...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois property taxes could go up if teacher pensions not addressed, says lawmaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker is warning that property taxes could “go to Mars” if teacher pension costs aren’t addressed. According to the Center Square, Rep. Steven Reick (R-Woodstock) said if unfunded liabilities in the pension system fall on school districts to pay, Illinois residents will see an increase. “If we wait until […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic

Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East

PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
PEORIA, IL
