Illinois officials, doctors to attend ‘State of the Union’

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Two Illinoisans will be at Tuesday’s “State of the Union.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth invited a Metro-East doctor, who works at a women’s health clinic.

Chris Manson will accompany Senator Dick Durbin. Manson works for OSF Healthcare in Peoria and founded “U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine.”

The company has helped deliver 28 ambulances and one fire truck to the war-torn country.

