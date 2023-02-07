ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Steve Dershem announces reelection for board of commissioners

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Steve Dershem has announced that he will be seeking reelection for his position on the Centre County Board of Commissioners.

In a full release to WTAJ, Dershem wrote:

“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for reelection to the Centre County Board of Commissioners.”

“My approach to county government has always been one of teamwork.  I have had the privilege to work with many creative and talented county staff and directors to face and solve challenges both great and small.  Examples of our successes include the design and build of a modern county-wide 911 system, the construction of a state-of-the-art emergency responder training site and the development of mental health and substance abuse programs that have since been modelled across the state.”

“I am proud to seek reelection to the leadership of an organization that is dedicated to the improvement of our communities, the betterment of the lives of our residents and the prudent use of your tax dollars.  I would greatly appreciate your support as I continue to provide vital services and productive solutions to the challenges facing every region of Centre County.  I thank you for the opportunity to serve as your county commissioner.”

Dershem made his announcement on Monday, Feb. 6.

