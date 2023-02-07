Severe Weather Awareness Week In Alabama

Severe weather in the Tennessee Valley can occur at any time of the year, but we have two specific times of the year. For this reason, the National Weather Service holds a Severe Weather Awareness Week each Spring.

Huntsville National Weather Service Information

This year this awareness week is from February 6th through the 10th, and each day will correspond with a specific topic.

The most impactful severe weather that we have is typical during the Spring. So that’s why we do Severe Weather Awareness Week here kind of ahead of that to keep it fresh on people’s minds. Ashley Ravenscraft, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Huntsville

You don’t want to wait until it is too late to prepare for a severe weather event, take the time now to make sure you have everything in order. Preparedness was the first topic discussed, with one of the best things you could do is make yourself a Preparedness Kit!

There are many essentials to make sure you have in your kit before severe weather strikes:

Extra Batteries

Blankets

Water

Non-perishable Food

NOAA Weather Radio

Flash Light

Extra Clothing

First Aid Kit

Medication

Pet Food/Medication

Battery Powered Radio

It is important to know which county you live in when Weather Alerts are issued! The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Huntsville covers eleven counties in north Alabama along with three counties in southern middle Tennessee. The three counties in Tennessee include Franklin Lincoln and Moore.

Finally, knowing the difference between a watch and a warning is crucial in Weather Safety. When a watch is issued, it means that the ingredients are in place for strong to severe storms to develop. It is during that time that you have a plan in place if a warning ends up being issued for your area. If a Warning is issued, that means you need to take action and move indoors to the centermost portion of a sturdy structure.

You know we don’t want people to be scared or anxious about this although we certainly understand that, but the best way to kind of combat that is to be prepared. Ashley Ravenscraft, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Huntsville

It is important to note that the Sales Tax Holiday this year will be held from February 24-26th. In previous years it has coincided with severe weather awareness week but that will not be the case this year! You can learn more here .

Make sure to tune in to News 19 Tuesday Evening to learn more on the next topic; lightning and severe storms!

