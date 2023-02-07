ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Severe Weather Awareness Week In Alabama

By Jessica Camuto
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrbA2_0keYWH4e00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7iJT_0keYWH4e00

Severe weather in the Tennessee Valley can occur at any time of the year, but we have two specific times of the year. For this reason, the National Weather Service holds a Severe Weather Awareness Week each Spring.

Huntsville National Weather Service Information

This year this awareness week is from February 6th through the 10th, and each day will correspond with a specific topic.

The most impactful severe weather that we have is typical during the Spring. So that’s why we do Severe Weather Awareness Week here kind of ahead of that to keep it fresh on people’s minds.

Ashley Ravenscraft, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Huntsville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcaVt_0keYWH4e00

You don’t want to wait until it is too late to prepare for a severe weather event, take the time now to make sure you have everything in order. Preparedness was the first topic discussed, with one of the best things you could do is make yourself a Preparedness Kit!

There are many essentials to make sure you have in your kit before severe weather strikes:

  • Extra Batteries
  • Blankets
  • Water
  • Non-perishable Food
  • NOAA Weather Radio
  • Flash Light
  • Extra Clothing
  • First Aid Kit
  • Medication
  • Pet Food/Medication
  • Battery Powered Radio

It is important to know which county you live in when Weather Alerts are issued! The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Huntsville covers eleven counties in north Alabama along with three counties in southern middle Tennessee. The three counties in Tennessee include Franklin Lincoln and Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtkGd_0keYWH4e00

Finally, knowing the difference between a watch and a warning is crucial in Weather Safety. When a watch is issued, it means that the ingredients are in place for strong to severe storms to develop. It is during that time that you have a plan in place if a warning ends up being issued for your area. If a Warning is issued, that means you need to take action and move indoors to the centermost portion of a sturdy structure.

You know we don’t want people to be scared or anxious about this although we certainly understand that, but the best way to kind of combat that is to be prepared.

Ashley Ravenscraft, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Huntsville

It is important to note that the Sales Tax Holiday this year will be held from February 24-26th. In previous years it has coincided with severe weather awareness week but that will not be the case this year! You can learn more here .

Make sure to tune in to News 19 Tuesday Evening to learn more on the next topic; lightning and severe storms!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama weather: 3 things to watch over the next week

Alabama’s weather will veer from winter to spring over the next few days, and there are several systems that the National Weather Service will be monitoring. The first comes on Saturday. An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the Gulf Coast and spread rain over Alabama on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast

Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend. After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Weather service: Snowflakes possible for area during weekend

There’s a slight chance of snow in Madison and Limestone counties over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t anticipate any accumulation nor travel advisories. “It’s likely we could see a couple of snowflakes in the region, especially in the higher elevations, Saturday night or...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Storms on the way today & Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
DOTHAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?

You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Details on Alabama’s Possible Late-Night Severe Weather Threat

Today will feel like spring with temperatures reaching into the 70s for portions of Alabama. [Reminder this is way above average for this time of the year!]. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “a cold front will move east into Central Alabama through the morning hours on Thursday with shower and thunderstorm activity expected along and ahead of the front. Some of those storms may be severe.”
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Cold rain Saturday, possible wintry mix Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Occasional showers will continue to impact far southeast areas tonight, so plan for the possibility of wet roads in places like Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland. Most of our area will remain dry through Friday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain on Friday will remain to the far south and east. Rain chances will start to increase across our area late Friday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.

If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
travel2next.com

12 Alabama National Parks

The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad on track to see one of the latest first measurable snow

(WGHP) – February marks the last month of meteorological winter and snow lovers across the Piedmont Triad are starting to get discouraged.  On average, our first accumulating snowfall happens in early January. In recent years, the last time we waited this long was in 2020 when the snow didn’t arrive until late February. Every winter, […]
OHIO STATE
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama residents cross state lines for chance at Tennessee lottery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerball fever continues to rise and so does the jackpot as many Alabama residents rushed to get their shot at the $747 million prize. In Ardmore, TN, a local lottery store was packed with cars, but many of those vehicles displayed an Alabama state tag. State residents voiced their frustration over Alabama’s lack of a lottery to WAFF 48.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy