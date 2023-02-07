ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Active police presence in Combined Locks

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say there is an active police presence on Richard Street in the Village of Combined Locks. Combined Locks Public Safety is asking people to avoid the area “until notified otherwise.”. Officers from multiple agencies are at the scene, including SWAT. Our team at...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
whby.com

Active police situation in Combined Locks

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis–Combined Locks Public Safety is asking people to stay away from a section of Richard Street due to a large police presence. The incident started shortly before 9:00 this morning. No other details have been released.
WBAY Green Bay

Clintonville armed robbery suspect arrested in Iowa

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville police say a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday has been arrested in Iowa. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Marion, Wis. He was taken into custody in Polk County, Iowa, just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police aren’t identifying him due to his age.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police and the Door County Sheriff’s Office are investigating at least 4 car thefts over two days. Three of the vehicles were later found crashed. Police say the vehicles were stolen from outside homes during the overnight hours on Monday, February 6,...
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI
whby.com

Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school

A volunteer-driven program at Bellin Health to help distract cancer patients with arts, crafts and music. Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Updated: 5 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 1...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy