FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay
Active police presence in Combined Locks
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say there is an active police presence on Richard Street in the Village of Combined Locks. Combined Locks Public Safety is asking people to avoid the area “until notified otherwise.”. Officers from multiple agencies are at the scene, including SWAT. Our team at...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
whby.com
Active police situation in Combined Locks
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis–Combined Locks Public Safety is asking people to stay away from a section of Richard Street due to a large police presence. The incident started shortly before 9:00 this morning. No other details have been released.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville armed robbery suspect arrested in Iowa
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville police say a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday has been arrested in Iowa. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Marion, Wis. He was taken into custody in Polk County, Iowa, just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police aren’t identifying him due to his age.
WBAY Green Bay
Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police and the Door County Sheriff’s Office are investigating at least 4 car thefts over two days. Three of the vehicles were later found crashed. Police say the vehicles were stolen from outside homes during the overnight hours on Monday, February 6,...
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex cop and music star Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department
Twice this week police investigated guns brought to school, in Oshkosh and Neenah. Why security efforts could get more difficult at the end of the year.
WBAY Green Bay
Unsafe ice can cost lives - divers are trying to prevent that
Twice this week police investigated guns brought to school, in Oshkosh and Neenah. Why security efforts could get more difficult at the end of the year. Our roads will become slippery, especially untreated, or lesser traveled streets.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school
A volunteer-driven program at Bellin Health to help distract cancer patients with arts, crafts and music. Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Updated: 5 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitalized driver may be connected to Appleton murder
The port receives more grants to expand with a new, modern facility at the mouth of the Fox River. When people are on ice that isn't safe, taxpayers foot the bill. Rescuers may pay with their life.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 1...
whby.com
Plans to put College Avenue in downtown Appleton on a “road diet” continue
APPLETON, Wis–Plans for putting College Avenue in Appleton on a “road diet” move along. The city is considering reducing the lanes of traffic on the Ave from four to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes, between Memorial Drive and Drew Street. Community Development Director...
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WNCY
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
27-year-old man arrested following confrontation with deputy | By Washington Co. Sheriff
February 9, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at 3:21 a.m. a deputy was parked in a turn-around on Interstate 41 near CTH K when an individual, later identified as a 27-year-old Sheboygan man, drove past the deputy. The driver stopped and...
