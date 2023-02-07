ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene clearing trees for trailhead access near Kroc Center

A trailhead is being created for improved access to the Prairie Trail near the Kroc Center, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The city of Coeur d'Alene on Thursday cleared several smaller ponderosa pine trees on the west side of the trail. It is expected to remove a few smaller ones today.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000

WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

A new ice rink may be coming to Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley could soon be home to a new indoor ice rink as part of the city's new tourism strategy. The ice rink is one of the first proposed attractions for the city's tourism strategy, which will also consider other sports venues and attractions. The city is in the early stages of exploring whether there is enough demand to support it.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide

SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!. Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas and more to celebrate with a significant other, friends or alone!. Date Ideas:. Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
OLDTOWN, ID
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
dpgazette.com

Pet Business Owners Hand Over Operations

Pictured on the left is Danielle Prosser and on the right is Leslie Stansbury. Photos provided by Grrs ‘n’ Purrs Grooming. Leslie & Dan Stansbury have been successful pet-related business owners in the Deer Park community for over 30 years and serving as community leaders. In January, they handed over their businesses to Isaiah and Danielle Prosser.
DEER PARK, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley fire switching to safer firefighting foam

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced Monday it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. Washington state passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Kootenai County housing market slowing down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Less than two years ago, it seemed everyone wanted to live in Coeur d’Alene. Homes were selling quickly, subject to bidding wars and sometimes purchased without inspections, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com even...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy