Coeur d'Alene clearing trees for trailhead access near Kroc Center
A trailhead is being created for improved access to the Prairie Trail near the Kroc Center, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The city of Coeur d'Alene on Thursday cleared several smaller ponderosa pine trees on the west side of the trail. It is expected to remove a few smaller ones today.
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000
WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
A new ice rink may be coming to Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley could soon be home to a new indoor ice rink as part of the city's new tourism strategy. The ice rink is one of the first proposed attractions for the city's tourism strategy, which will also consider other sports venues and attractions. The city is in the early stages of exploring whether there is enough demand to support it.
Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide
SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!. Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas and more to celebrate with a significant other, friends or alone!. Date Ideas:. Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the...
Empire Health Foundation gives Spokane City Council update on closing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Empire Health Foundation gave Spokane City Council members an update on the process of closing the homeless encampment on WSDOT property Thursday morning. President Zeke Smith said the foundation is focusing on two outcomes: closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.
Coeur d'Alene mother and son homeless after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
'I love him even more' | Dog saves owner's life by alerting neighbors of medical emergency
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local dog brought a new meaning to "Man's Best Friend" after he alerted neighbors that his owner was having a medical emergency and, ultimately, saved his life. Chris Totterer was found unconscious in his Spokane home on Jan. 31. Thankfully, Totterer's dog, Milo, acted quickly...
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
Pet Business Owners Hand Over Operations
Pictured on the left is Danielle Prosser and on the right is Leslie Stansbury. Photos provided by Grrs ‘n’ Purrs Grooming. Leslie & Dan Stansbury have been successful pet-related business owners in the Deer Park community for over 30 years and serving as community leaders. In January, they handed over their businesses to Isaiah and Danielle Prosser.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to a man experiencing a mental health crisis at the Spokane Public Library on West Main Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police evacuated the building as they responded to the threat.
Spokane Valley fire switching to safer firefighting foam
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced Monday it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. Washington state passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law...
Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
Trustee elections to continue at Kootenai Health as transition to nonprofit continues
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Kootenai Health continues its transition to a nonprofit organization, two seats on the board of trustees will be up for election in May — but the roles of those trustees will look different than they did in years past, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Kootenai County housing market slowing down
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Less than two years ago, it seemed everyone wanted to live in Coeur d’Alene. Homes were selling quickly, subject to bidding wars and sometimes purchased without inspections, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com even...
