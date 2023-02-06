ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pro Football Rumors

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver

The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire

The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos: Sean Payton takes subtle shot at former head coach

It is no secret the Denver Broncos had problems last season on offense. In fact, the biggest problem was coaching, and I think most would agree, which is why Nathaniel Hackett is no longer there, and Sean Payton is. Hackett was a great dude who the players loved, but it...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Cameron Jordan performs musical tribute to Sean Payton at NFL Honors

Now there’s something you don’t see every day. Cameron Jordan performed a musical tribute to his old coach Sean Payton at the NFL Honors gala on Thursday night, advising his old coach to stay in the AFC. Complete with backup singers and a fantastic two-piece suit, the big New Orleans Saints defensive end took center stage and, for a time, turned the annual awards ceremony into more of a variety show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton hints that Broncos could pursue RB Josh Jacobs

A pending unrestricted free agent this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs might have a possible suitor in an AFC West rival. Jacobs appeared alongside Sean Payton on "Up and Adams" Thursday, where the recently hired Denver Broncos head coach hinted that there might be interest in the standout back from the Mile High City. Payton said he was glad Jacobs was a free agent, encouraging every team to look at him before adding, "maybe we look at him."
DENVER, CO

