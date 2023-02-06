Read full article on original website
Pro Football Rumors
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
tigerdroppings.com
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer Shares His Thoughts On Sean Payton While Looking Like Drugs
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer and he looks exactly like that. On Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on Denver's new head coach, Sean Payton, and he had good things to say... (The Spun)
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
atozsports.com
Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire
The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Sean Payton takes subtle shot at former head coach
It is no secret the Denver Broncos had problems last season on offense. In fact, the biggest problem was coaching, and I think most would agree, which is why Nathaniel Hackett is no longer there, and Sean Payton is. Hackett was a great dude who the players loved, but it...
NFL Fans Blown Away by Appearance of Former Broncos QB Turned Mushroom Farmer
Jake Plummer is a mushroom farmer — and he looks the part, too. After retiring from the NFL in 2007, Plummer, a former Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, got into the CBD and hemp business before the marijiana industry exploded in Colorado. Now, he’s a mushroom farmer living his best life.
Broncos to Interview Former Raider For OC Position
The Las Vegas Raiders' division rival, the Denver Broncos, will interview former Raider WR Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position.
WATCH: Cameron Jordan performs musical tribute to Sean Payton at NFL Honors
Now there’s something you don’t see every day. Cameron Jordan performed a musical tribute to his old coach Sean Payton at the NFL Honors gala on Thursday night, advising his old coach to stay in the AFC. Complete with backup singers and a fantastic two-piece suit, the big New Orleans Saints defensive end took center stage and, for a time, turned the annual awards ceremony into more of a variety show.
Sean Payton's Denver7 Things To Do list to get Broncos back on track
Winning is the goal as Sean Payton aims to end the Broncos' seven-year playoff drought and six-year string of losing seasons. The challenge remains daunting.
Want to watch the Broncos at Mile High in 2023? Prepare to pay more
Season ticketholders of the Denver Broncos have been informed they will pay more in 2023.
Gallery: 11 Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
DeMarcus Ware became the 11th Denver Broncos representative to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was named a member of the 2023 class in his second year of eligibility. Here’s a quick look at all of the team’s Hall of Famers in Canton, Ohio.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Peyton Manning's 11-year-old son, Marshall, puts his impressive arm on full display
Arch Manning is already the biggest name on the University of Texas campus as a freshman quarterback, and he has a cousin six years his junior who may be ready to follow in his footsteps as a top notch quarterback prospect. The 11-year-old son of Peyton Manning, Marshall, got the...
Sean Payton hints that Broncos could pursue RB Josh Jacobs
A pending unrestricted free agent this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs might have a possible suitor in an AFC West rival. Jacobs appeared alongside Sean Payton on "Up and Adams" Thursday, where the recently hired Denver Broncos head coach hinted that there might be interest in the standout back from the Mile High City. Payton said he was glad Jacobs was a free agent, encouraging every team to look at him before adding, "maybe we look at him."
9News
Broncos open season-ticket renewal window including 9th regular-season game, market adjustment
PHOENIX — Fresh off the pomp and circumstance rollout of new head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos continued putting their 2022 season behind them this week by opening their season-ticket renewal window for 2023. 9NEWS obtained a letter the team sent to its season-ticket holders Thursday that included...
