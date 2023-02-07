Read full article on original website
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
UPDATED: More on Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment From Raw, Who Wrote It
UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on the Cody Rhodes Paul Heyman promo segment from Raw, including who was involved in the writing. Fightful Select reports that Heyman and Rhodes wrote their particular portions of the promo and that it “ended up coming together perfectly.” Those close to Heyman noted that some of the segment surprised him, and that sources close to Rhodes said they weren’t certain if Heyman had ever been told how important the ECW bookings that Dusty took, which Rhodes referenced, were to the family.
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy had high praise for The Bloodline segment that closed out WWE Royal Rumble 2023, with Sami Zayn finally turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Matt Hardy said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com),...
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On The Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with the Smackdown tag team titles on the line in the main event. The match is supposed to feature The Usos defending against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, the storyline is that Jey Uso may not appear due to his leaving the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
Hall’s NXT Review – 2.7.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.9.23
Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
Piper Niven Says She ‘Went Crazy’ Being Away From the Ring So Long
Piper Niven is back on WWE TV, but she was away from the ring for the end of 2022 and she says that was a difficult thing for her to do. The WWE star spoke with Rick Ucchino for a new interview and talked about having to take time away from the ring due to concerns about her heart after having a bad case of COVID. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE NXT Audience Drops to Eight-Month Low, Lowest Rating Since June
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board for the post-Vengeance Day episode. A lot of the cable programming last night was dominated by coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, along with NBA coverage on TNT.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Update On The Bunny Following Possible Injury on AEW Dynamite
On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a match between The Bunny and Jamie Hayter ended earlier than planned due to a possible injury. Hayter tried a suplex on the Bunny but she landed on her head. They immediately went to the finish after that. PWInsider reports that the...
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
WWE News: Bronson Reed On After The Bell, Matt Morgan Talks Wrestling & Politics, & More
– Bronson Reed guested on the most recent WWE After The Bell, which you can listen to below, detailed as:. Bronson Reed is back on the podcast to discuss his return to WWE, qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and training the next generation of Australian superstars. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are worthy challengers to Roman Reigns.
