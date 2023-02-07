Read full article on original website
Happy days!!!
3d ago
its just ppl these days. they are so disrespectful and think they can do anything they like. then they say something to the wrong person. and All hell brakes loose cause of one person. ppl watch what u do okay
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
WSLS
Lynchburg officer’s use of deadly force in shooting was not excessive, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has determined that one officer’s use of deadly force in a December officer-involved shooting was not excessive. The incident happened on December 13 around 9:08 a.m. in the 100 block of Holmes Circle, officials said. We’re...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff investigates counterfeit money scam in the Lovingston area
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation that occurred at Walgreens in Bedford on February 4. Deputies say the unidentified woman shown in the pictures below allegedly entered the Walgreens in the Lovingston area...
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief addresses recent string of shootings
ROANOKE, Va. – A trend not new to the Star City: gun violence. Despite millions of dollars in funding and countless new prevention programs, it’s still a problem we hear about constantly. 10 News spoke with Roanoke Chief of Police Sam Roman to ask about what’s being done...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
WSET
Campbell County woman found guilty in the 2020 murder of a 3-year-old
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, Megan Paris pleaded no contest on a second-degree murder charge in the 2020 death of 3-year-old Ian Berger. A judge accepted the plea, finding her guilty. Under the agreement, Paris could face a maximum sentence of 20 years. At the time of...
Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
WSLS
Rustburg woman pleads guilty to death of 3-year-old in 2020
RUSTBURG, Va. – A Rustburg woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a 3-year-old in 2020, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. In Oct. of 2020, Megan Paris was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding after a Campbell County toddler...
WSLS
Roanoke RESET team reaches out to communities impacted by gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – Door after door, members of the Roanoke City RESET (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) team walked through a Northwest Roanoke neighborhood on Wednesday. The goal: reach out to communities impacted by gun violence. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting at a...
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WSET
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
WSLS
Clifton Middle School closed Friday after student threatens other students with list, police say
COVINGTON, Va. – Clifton Middle School will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution after a student made a list of other students they intended to harm, according to school officials. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public that the threat wasn’t carried out...
WSLS
No injuries reported in I-581S crash involving Patrick Henry High School bus
ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a crash on I-581S involving a Patrick Henry High School bus Thursday morning, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. Officials say bus 59 was rear-ended in a traffic incident at the on-ramp to I-581 southbound at Hershberger Road. We’re told two students were on board at the time of the crash.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford County Sheriff searches for two suspects in burglary investigation
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a burglary investigation that occurred on the 6300 block of Shingle Block Road. Investigators say one of the suspects was caught on video and are asking for the community’s help in identifying...
WDBJ7.com
Community groups are coming together after a string of recent shootings in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are asking residents for help and solutions after the city’s recent shootings. Groups like RESET are going to the neighborhoods where shootings happen and asking residents what can be done to make them feel safer. One of the group’s members explained how RESET will walk up to houses, knock on doors and try to rebuild relationships hurt by gun violence.
wakg.com
Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit
A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
WSLS
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $27,300 for 2020 Roanoke River coal spill
SALEM, Va. – The Norfolk Southern Railway Company has agreed to pay a civil charge of $27,300 after coal hopper rail cars derailed and spilled into the Roanoke River in 2020, according to the consent order. On Oct. 30, 2020, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality responded to the...
