Brush fire southwest of Wagon Mound has burned 1,000+ acres
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mora County Sheriff’s Office says a brush fire broke out just southwest of the Wagon Mound area around 4 p.m. on February 6, 2023. They say it’s about 30% contained and 1,000+ acres.
The fire is located between County Road A031 and Highway 271. Officials say several crews, along with law enforcement, are responding.
- Start Date: 02/06/2023
- Location: Between County Road A031 and Highway 271 southwest of Wagon Mound
- Containment: 30%
- Size: 1,000+ acres
- Structures Threatened: n/a
- Structures Burned: n/a
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: n/a
- Total Personnel: Several crews, law enforcement
- Area Vegetation: grass
- Ownership(s):n/a
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The sheriff's office says high winds are playing a key factor in this fire.
