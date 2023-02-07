Brush fire southwest of Wagon Mound has burned 1,000+ acres

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mora County Sheriff’s Office says a brush fire broke out just southwest of the Wagon Mound area around 4 p.m. on February 6, 2023. They say it’s about 30% contained and 1,000+ acres.

The fire is located between County Road A031 and Highway 271. Officials say several crews, along with law enforcement, are responding.

Start Date: 02/06/2023

Location: Between County Road A031 and Highway 271 southwest of Wagon Mound

Containment: 30%

Size: 1,000+ acres

Structures Threatened: n/a

Structures Burned: n/a

Evacuations: No

Cause: n/a

Total Personnel: Several crews, law enforcement

Area Vegetation: grass

Ownership(s):n/a

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The sheriff’s office says high winds are playing a key factor in this fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.