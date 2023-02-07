ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagon Mound, NM

Brush fire southwest of Wagon Mound has burned 1,000+ acres

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mora County Sheriff’s Office says a brush fire broke out just southwest of the Wagon Mound area around 4 p.m. on February 6, 2023. They say it’s about 30% contained and 1,000+ acres.

The fire is located between County Road A031 and Highway 271. Officials say several crews, along with law enforcement, are responding.

  • Start Date: 02/06/2023
  • Location: Between County Road A031 and Highway 271 southwest of Wagon Mound
  • Containment: 30%
  • Size: 1,000+ acres
  • Structures Threatened: n/a
  • Structures Burned: n/a
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: n/a
  • Total Personnel: Several crews, law enforcement
  • Area Vegetation: grass
  • Ownership(s):n/a

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The sheriff’s office says high winds are playing a key factor in this fire.

