Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
them.us

Imanitwitaho Zachee, a Trans Woman from Rwanda, Killed in Kentucky

Imanitwitaho Zachee, known to her friends simply as Zachee, was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday. She is at least the fifth trans person in America to die due to violence in 2023, according to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, a blog that documents anti-trans violence. The Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Bye Lee! | Polar bear returns to Columbus Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the polar bears left the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run exhibit Thursday. According to their social media, the Louisville Zoo said Lee returned to the Columbus Zoo to be paired with their 16-year-old polar bear, Aurora. The Polar Bear Species Survival Plan recommended the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WHAS11

Louisville hospital celebrates 200th CardioMEMS procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health – Heart Hospital is celebrating another milestone, completing the 200th CardioMEMS HF System implantation procedure. According to a media release, the device is a "revolutionary wireless monitoring sensor" that reduces hospital admissions a great deal when used by physicians to manage heart failure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

