Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville groups gather to remember transgender woman killed after leaving work in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Groups gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a Black transgender woman cut short by gunshots in a parking lot. Zachee Imanitwitaho was shot shortly after leaving her shift at the JB Swift plant in Butchertown last week. Flowers and candles still mark the area...
WHAS 11
Immigrants in Louisville search for loved ones after earthquake in Türkiye and Syria
Immigrants who call Louisville home are praying their loved ones survived. Fatima Zuhayli is searching to connect families.
wdrb.com
'We take care of our own' | Radcliff mother overwhelmed by community support after losing home in fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after losing just about everything she and her two sons owned in an electric fire, a Hardin County woman is picking up the pieces with some help from the community. Thursday, crews were cleaning up what's left of Savannah Mitchell's home. A painful...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
Officials: Woman rescued in Parkland neighborhood house fire believed to have started fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman saved from a house fire in the Parkland neighborhood is also believed to have set it, according to Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper. Louisville Fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street. When crews arrived...
them.us
Imanitwitaho Zachee, a Trans Woman from Rwanda, Killed in Kentucky
Imanitwitaho Zachee, known to her friends simply as Zachee, was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday. She is at least the fifth trans person in America to die due to violence in 2023, according to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, a blog that documents anti-trans violence. The Louisville Metro Police...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
JCPS: Several staff members hurt after trying to break up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Jefferson County Public Schools staff members were injured after a fight broke out at Fern Creek High School Thursday according to officials. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Rebecca Nicholas said two students attempted to start a fight with another student. While attempting to...
Wave 3
3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
'Easy access to the resources they need': Goodwill's Opportunity Campus to open in west Louisville in late 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after first breaking ground, Goodwill's new Opportunity Campus is taking shape in west Louisville. Now, they're announcing it will open by the end of November. It will be known as the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. It's a nod to the support they've...
wdrb.com
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
'The possibilities are endless': Two teens bring inclusive playground to Indiana
CORYDON, Ind. — Hayswood Nature Reserve playground came tumbling down on Wednesday with the help of two teens, Braely and Max. “I just wish they would’ve made a playground more assessable when I was younger,” Braely said. The two spent most of their childhood watching other kids...
'She was my sunshine'; Southern Indiana mom hopes her daughter’s death inspires others to leave dangerous relationships
Shawnee Edmiston says she hopes her daughter’s tragic story will be the reason a woman stuck in a dangerous relationship decides to get out. It’s been described as a real-life nightmare...burying your own baby. Brittney Boman was 29 years old when she died. Her mom, Shawnee Edmiston, described...
Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
Bye Lee! | Polar bear returns to Columbus Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the polar bears left the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run exhibit Thursday. According to their social media, the Louisville Zoo said Lee returned to the Columbus Zoo to be paired with their 16-year-old polar bear, Aurora. The Polar Bear Species Survival Plan recommended the...
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
clarksvilletoday.com
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
spectrumnews1.com
With residential housing full, Kentucky needs more foster parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are kids in Kentucky with nowhere to go. It’s a problem folks who work with foster youth daily warn will persist unless more people step up to become foster parents. The Boys & Girls Haven has a residential facility to house older boys in...
Louisville hospital celebrates 200th CardioMEMS procedure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health – Heart Hospital is celebrating another milestone, completing the 200th CardioMEMS HF System implantation procedure. According to a media release, the device is a "revolutionary wireless monitoring sensor" that reduces hospital admissions a great deal when used by physicians to manage heart failure.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0