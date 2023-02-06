Read full article on original website
Now Hiring Michiana: Indiana State Police
BREMEN, Ind.-- The Indiana State Police is looking for its next class of state troopers. Now Hiring Michiana continues with a look at what it’s like to work at the Bremen post. Lt. Chad Larsh is the district commander of the Bremen post, which serves St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall...
Portage Manor to close; volunteers, staff, and residents heartbroken by the St. Joseph County decision
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.--- County homes originally built to house the poor, disabled, and mentally ill are rapidly disappearing across the State of Indiana. Once located in every county, today only a few still stand. The Historic Portage Manor in St. Joseph County still serves over a hundred residents after 117 years.
Bill to monitor levels of toxic substances in firefighters moves to Indiana House floor
NOW: Bill to monitor levels of toxic substances in firefighters moves to Indiana House floor. A bill to create a pilot program that monitors the levels of toxic, man-made Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in the blood of 1,000 Indiana firefighters has moved to the House floor, according to State Rep. Maureen Bauer.
Indiana's transportation department to hold public hearing for improvement project in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a public hearing Feb. 15 at the Westville Middle/Senior High School to discuss a proposed project for US 421 and US 6 east junction. Project representatives will be available for questions during the open house starting at 5 p.m....
Officials: airsoft gun, pocketknife accidentally brought to Penn High School
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A student accidentally brought an unloaded airsoft gun and a pocketknife to Penn High School on Wednesday, according to a letter to parents from Principal Sean Galiher. The student did not show other students the weapons or make any threats, the letter states. "Look-alike" and...
Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michigan State Police investigating theft of Dodge Charger from U.S. 131 business
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the theft of a 2021 Dodge Charger from a business on U.S. 131 on Friday. State troopers believe the white vehicle was stolen sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday from the Car...
SWAT team responds to domestic situation in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Metro SWAT unit responded to a domestic situation on Locust Road Tuesday evening. At 7:26 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 61000 block of Locust Road, just south of Kern Road, on a report that a man punched his mother and pulled the trigger of a handgun twice while pointing the handgun at his mother's chest.
