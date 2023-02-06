ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Now Hiring Michiana: Indiana State Police

BREMEN, Ind.-- The Indiana State Police is looking for its next class of state troopers. Now Hiring Michiana continues with a look at what it’s like to work at the Bremen post. Lt. Chad Larsh is the district commander of the Bremen post, which serves St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall...
BREMEN, IN
abc57.com

Bill to monitor levels of toxic substances in firefighters moves to Indiana House floor

NOW: Bill to monitor levels of toxic substances in firefighters moves to Indiana House floor. A bill to create a pilot program that monitors the levels of toxic, man-made Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in the blood of 1,000 Indiana firefighters has moved to the House floor, according to State Rep. Maureen Bauer.
abc57.com

Officials: airsoft gun, pocketknife accidentally brought to Penn High School

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A student accidentally brought an unloaded airsoft gun and a pocketknife to Penn High School on Wednesday, according to a letter to parents from Principal Sean Galiher. The student did not show other students the weapons or make any threats, the letter states. "Look-alike" and...
abc57.com

Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

SWAT team responds to domestic situation in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Metro SWAT unit responded to a domestic situation on Locust Road Tuesday evening. At 7:26 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 61000 block of Locust Road, just south of Kern Road, on a report that a man punched his mother and pulled the trigger of a handgun twice while pointing the handgun at his mother's chest.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy