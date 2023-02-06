Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
myedmondsnews.com
After 38 years in Edmonds, Sound Styles to close March 31
Sound Styles, a women’s apparel and accessory boutique in downtown Edmonds, will be closing its doors for good on March 31. “It is bittersweet to be closing after the best year the store has ever had,” said owner Jenny Murphy. “But it is time”. The mother/daughter...
RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared
SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
gigharbornow.org
Two in Tow & On the Go: Three Mom Hacks for Walking the Tacoma Narrows Bridge with Kids
Being from Southern California, I’ve never lived in a town with bridges before. You know, besides the concrete jungle freeway overpass variety. But I’ve always been wowed by crossings that span a divide. And the surprisingly long, green-tone Tacoma Narrows Bridge, with its harrowing “Galloping Gertie” backstory, is no exception.
KOMO News
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
olyarts.org
A Plethora of Plays at Tacoma Little Theater Companies Converge on Tacoma for the first round of this year’s AACTFEST competition
Five Washington state Theatre companies converge on Tacoma to present five one-hour plays in competition for American Association of Community Theatre’s top regional honors over one weekend in February. In 2017 and 2019 respectively, Tacoma Musical Playhouse and Tacoma Little Theatre each sent a one-hour abridgement of one of...
knkx.org
Portland Jazz Festival musicians also visiting Seattle this month
Portland, Ore. will see many visitors cross the border from Washington this month for the Biamp Portland Jazz Festival, Feb. 16-25. For those who can't make the trip, many of the festival's performers will visit the Seattle area in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, Afrobeat diva Anjélique Kidjo, Daptone Records stars...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
The Suburban Times
When a Sidewalk Isn’t Enough: Vision Zero in Tacoma & Pierce County
Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic deaths have been on a steady rise. The City of Tacoma is committed to reaching a Vision Zero goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2035, but what does that really mean? Join us for a panel breaking down the causes of traffic violence, how institutions are working to stop it, and the real human impacts.
Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium animals enjoy Valentine's Day treats
TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma is holding their Big Love at the Zoo event Feb. 11 and 12, where zoo animals get to indulge in Valentine's Day. The zoo gives their resident animals like tigers, otters and other animals Valentines inspired treats to enjoy. From ice treats, whipped cream, watermelon and much more, the zoo animals get to feel the love.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
secretseattle.co
The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle
They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates lottery reward to a food bank
The grocery store in Washington that sold the winning Powerball jackpot ticket of $754.6 million, the fifth largest in its history, is donating its lottery reward to charity.
The Best Neighborhoods in Seattle
If you are single or a young professional looking for the best areas in Seattle, then it is important to first establish what criteria should be used to determine what might qualify as the best Seattle neighborhoods. All Service Moving analyzes the city’s many residential centers and selecting our top picks for the best Seattle neighborhoods based on the area’s proximity to working centers in the office, nightlife opportunities, and the experiences you can have just walking around your area.
knkx.org
Lunar New Year could be Washington's newest state holiday
Last month, California celebrated the Lunar New Year as an official state holiday for the first time. Now, state representative My-Linh Thai is trying to make it an official holiday here in Washington. Thai is Vietnamese and came to the U.S. as a refugee with her family. She represents the...
