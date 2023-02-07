Read full article on original website
Vail sets big, tangible goals for employee housing in 2023
Between ongoing redevelopment and development projects, new site and unit acquisitions and eyeing countywide collaboration, the town of Vail is heading into 2023 with the aim of creating tangible progress on its employee housing goals. “This past year and a half, (with) rising interest rates and huge run-ups in pricing,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs, CRFR crews extinguish house fire near Canyon Creek
Firefighters from Glenwood Springs and New Castle responded to a house fire along U.S. Highway 6, adjacent to Interstate 70, west of Canyon Creek Thursday afternoon. The report came at 4:41 p.m. of a fire involving a single-story structure, according to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department news release issued Thursday evening after the fire was put out. No one was injured, and the cause remains under investigation.
Enjoy the Amazing Hike to Colorado’s Only Active Volcano at Dotsero
Colorado is full of so many incredible adventures that it is hard to sit still for very long. Each year presents an opportunity to visit everything from the highest peaks to the smallest and most remote ghost towns. Here's one more thing you can add to your Colorado outdoors bucket...
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Eagle River Watershed Council: We can all be river lovers
February is here. It’s snowy and cold, and ice blankets parts of frozen rivers and the surfaces of our alpine lakes. We may not be out paddling down a river right now, but lucky for us, love for our rivers exists year-round. We asked four river lovers from the Eagle River community about how their love of rivers came to be. Whether it is an old love or a new love, it is never too late to love our rivers.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Give local governments the tools they need to provide housing security
I grew up in a trailer park, like many working families in Eagle County. The preferred term is mobile home park, although neither of those names is a very accurate description of the neighborhood our family lived in. Our home was hardly mobile, and the idea of hooking it up to a trailer hitch and driving to another location was out of the question. This was our house, our neighborhood, our home.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Retro 102.5
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Move over, Ravinos: Scores of ski clubs in Vail for National Brotherhood of Skiers’ 50th anniversary summit
The high-flying Ravinos aren’t the only ski club in Vail this week. Look around the slopes and you’re likely to see dozens of different insignias embroidered on the backs of jackets, bearing the names of ski clubs from across the country. It’s all part of the National Brotherhood...
Vail Health facing mounting workforce, financial headwinds as it continues to grow services￼
Despite the challenges — and there have been challenges — of the past few years in health care, Vail Health is forging ahead. “After three years of a pandemic, it’s time to emerge and try to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Will Cook, Vail Health’s president and CEO, at the annual State of Vail Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships
Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living.
Marka Moser to receive 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award
A tireless advocate for the children of Vail and local nonprofits, Marka Moser has been selected as the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award recipient. Moser embodies the pioneering spirit of Vail by seeing a need and jumping in to find a solution, no matter how big or small the issue. A quiet but steadfast force behind the scenes of many local initiatives, her impacts have been felt through generations of Vail community members.
Vail to discuss the ‘renewal’ of Gore Creek Promenade￼
After nearly 30 years, Vail’s Gore Creek Promenade is due for a refresh. And, following a round of public input, the Vail Town Council will be taking a look at what this renovation could entail at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting. The promenade is one of the town’s most...
Valentine’s Day plans in the Vail Valley? Here are some ideas
This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, and while you can celebrate love any day of the year, here are a few ideas on how you can spend the holiday, whether you are looking for a traditional “date” night or gift, seeking pampering, something more sporty, or don’t have a Valentine…yet.
Van Beek: Anatomy of an arrest — detention
Unless they work in law enforcement, have been a victim, or have an arrest record, most people are unfamiliar with what happens from arrest to courtroom. This is the second of a three-part series. Part I was an overview of the amazing work done by the victim services unit. This part is on the innovative programs we have established within our detention center. Our final section will be on the brave work of our patrol division.
VIDEO: Six inch powder day in Beaver Creek
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a powder lap on a Hovland snowskate at McCoy Park in Beaver Creek during a Monday storm that dropped at least six inches of fresh snow.
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors nomination forms are available
Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates interested in running for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors. The regular election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2. Three of the seven board seats are up for election, each for a...
