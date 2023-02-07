ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says Disney Stock Has More Upside Thanks to Bob Iger's Turnaround Plan

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that he’s bullish on Disney stock after the company announced a robust restructuring and cost-cutting plan. Disney announced a plan to lay off 7,000 employees, restructure the company and cut $5.5 billion in costs. Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that Trian...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% in afternoon trade. Most sectors and major bourses were in...
NBC Los Angeles

Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings

Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
NBC Los Angeles

GitLab to Cut 7% of Workforce, Or About 130 Employees, Sending Shares Down

GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount...
NBC Los Angeles

Here's What's Happening With Home Prices as Mortgage Rates Fall

In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy