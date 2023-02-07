Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says Disney Stock Has More Upside Thanks to Bob Iger's Turnaround Plan
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that he’s bullish on Disney stock after the company announced a robust restructuring and cost-cutting plan. Disney announced a plan to lay off 7,000 employees, restructure the company and cut $5.5 billion in costs. Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that Trian...
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% in afternoon trade. Most sectors and major bourses were in...
Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings
Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
GitLab to Cut 7% of Workforce, Or About 130 Employees, Sending Shares Down
GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount...
Here's What's Happening With Home Prices as Mortgage Rates Fall
In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
All You Need to Know About ChatGPT, the A.I. Chatbot That's Got the World Talking and Tech Giants Clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
