abccolumbia.com
Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on Highway Church Road in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist has died in an overnight collision in Elgin. Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road at approximately 1:10 a.m. According to investigators, the victim crossed and ran over the right side of Highway Church...
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars on Calhoun County road dies
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by two cars while walking on a Calhoun County road on Wednesday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road - just off of I-26 and roughly 7.5 miles west of St. Matthews.
Motorcycle & 18-wheeler collide in Aiken County, coroner called to scene
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s office have responded to a crash. The incident happened around 11:15 Thursday morning, in front of 1598 Columbia Highway. We’re told the wreck involves a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The coroner has been […]
wach.com
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
Police ask drivers to avoid Sunset Blvd, Hope Ferry Road area
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are asking motorists to avoid the Sunset Blvd, Hope Ferry Road intersection area. An accident completely took out the traffic signal box at the intersection and workers are trying to get a new one installed. If you need to go through this area, officers are...
coladaily.com
Off-duty Lexington County firefighter helps rescue man from burning home
Lexington County Firefighter Zachary Pfentner was not planning on running into burning buildings on his day off, but one Lexington family is thankful he did. Pfentner said he was driving down Boiling Springs Rd. toward Pond Branch Rd. on Dec. 28. He noticed black smoke coming from a nearby home and called 9-1-1, then went up to the home.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
abccolumbia.com
Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The wreck is cleared but traffic lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs
Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
WIS-TV
Police looking to identify individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items. Detectives with the Lexington Police Department said the stolen card was used at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot, totaling over $500. Officers believe the suspect was driving...
WIS-TV
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
wach.com
Two people found dead in Fairfield County, deputies investigating as homicide
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were found dead early Tuesday morning in what Fairfield County deputies are investigating as double-homicide. Officials say 23-year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro and 22-year-old Malik Butler of Jenkinsville were found in a residence on Marsh Lane near Hwy 215 South shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed...
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
