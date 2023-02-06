ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

abccolumbia.com

Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on Highway Church Road in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist has died in an overnight collision in Elgin. Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road at approximately 1:10 a.m. According to investigators, the victim crossed and ran over the right side of Highway Church...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Pedestrian struck by 2 cars on Calhoun County road dies

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by two cars while walking on a Calhoun County road on Wednesday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road - just off of I-26 and roughly 7.5 miles west of St. Matthews.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Motorcycle & 18-wheeler collide in Aiken County, coroner called to scene

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s office have responded to a crash. The incident happened around 11:15 Thursday morning, in front of 1598 Columbia Highway. We’re told the wreck involves a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The coroner has been […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
ELGIN, SC
coladaily.com

Off-duty Lexington County firefighter helps rescue man from burning home

Lexington County Firefighter Zachary Pfentner was not planning on running into burning buildings on his day off, but one Lexington family is thankful he did. Pfentner said he was driving down Boiling Springs Rd. toward Pond Branch Rd. on Dec. 28. He noticed black smoke coming from a nearby home and called 9-1-1, then went up to the home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The wreck is cleared but traffic lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs

Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted

CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed...
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

