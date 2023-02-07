ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

World Cup star Christian Atsu still missing after false report he survived earthquake

World Cup soccer star Christian Atsu — who was believed to have been pulled from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey — is still missing, his agent said Wednesday. Atsu’s agent said despite his soccer club announcing Tuesday that the player had survived the ruinous earthquake, they haven’t been able to confirm the Ghanaian soccer star’s whereabouts. It’s unclear what contributed to the confusion. “Following yesterday’s update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts,” his agent Nana Sechere said in the statement posted to Twitter. “As you can imagine, this continues...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
The Independent

Women’s Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea and Arsenal learn quarter-final and semi-final fate

Chelsea will play holders Lyon in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal face Bayern Munich - in a tough draw for both English teams. Both Chelsea and Arsenal progressed as group winners, but the Blues were handed a nightmare draw against European champions Lyon - who were thumped 5-1 at home by Arsenal and finished as runners-up in Group C.If Chelsea progress, they will face last year’s runners-up Barcelona or Roma in the semi-finals. Arsenal were put in the other side of the draw and if the Gunners defeat Bayern they will play either Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg in the last eight. Read More Chelsea draw Lyon, Arsenal face Bayern Munich in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals
Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
The Independent

Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
The Associated Press

Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.

