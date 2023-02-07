Read full article on original website
Academic and Work Skills Training Programs Enrolling NowProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
brctv13.com
Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure
Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
thebrownandwhite.com
Westgate mall forces out six local businesses
The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
thefabricator.com
An overview of a metal fabricator’s relocation
In 2011, EVS Metal opened its fourth precision fabrication facility in East Stroudsburg, Pa. The 120,000-sq.-ft. building had ceilings tall enough to allow the use of industrial cranes, which were necessary to move extra-large workpieces commonly produced for use by the solar, construction, oil and gas, and transportation industries. Company...
Restaurant collecting items for Turkey
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
WFMZ-TV Online
Discount retailer Big Lots opening new Bucks County store in March
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County. Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
local21news.com
Robot on the run! "Marty" makes daring escape from Giant Food Store
Northampton County, PA (WHP) — He's a common sight for shoppers at Giant Food Stores, "Marty" the Robot diligently surveys the aisles day in and day out, watching for potential hazards. But, one "Marty" apparently decided to try and make his great escape recently in Hellertown, Northampton County. And...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Light up your life' at Bethlehem's new custom candle shop, featuring a dozen local vendors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new shop in north Bethlehem wants to bring "love and light" to the community, while helping other small businesses thrive. Aroma Realm, offering made-on-site candles and other locally produced items such as salves, jewelry and baked goods, held a soft opening Feb. 1 at 200 E. Broad St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Explaining the UGI Weather Normalization Adjustment
SCRANTON, Pa. — Those of you who pay UGI for natural gas to heat your homes may have noticed a new line item on your most recent bills. It has nothing to do with how much natural gas you're using; it has to do with the weather outside your home.
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Carbon monoxide alarms: Keeping your family, pets safe
HAZLETON, Pa. — A speaker inside the Hazleton Fire Department on East Broad Street lets firefighters know when it's time to head out the door. But officials from fire companies in greater Hazleton and from the Lehigh Valley Health Network are spreading the word that everyone should have something similar in their home: a carbon monoxide alarm.
Bethlehem pizzeria damaged by fire ahead of busy Super Bowl. Apartment tenants left homeless.
A Bethlehem restaurant gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday was damaged Thursday morning in a two-alarm blaze, a city fire official said. Flames ignited sometime around 6:30 a.m. at Paranormal Pizza, 554 N. New St. in Bethlehem. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Craig Hoffert told lehighvalleylive.com everyone evacuated safely, including approximately...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
Martin Tower redevelopment plan updated to double the total apartments, cut retail and office space
Plans for the redevelopment of Martin Tower in West Bethlehem have evolved to more than double the number of apartments proposed and reduce the office and retail space, including cutting out a gas station. The Bethlehem Planning Commission voted 4-0 Thursday night to endorse the update in the master plan...
Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M
A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Popular Whitehall Ice Cream Shop Opens New Location
After years in its old digs, King Kone of Lehigh County has set up shop at a new site, owners told Daily Voice. The popular dessert destination, once located on MacArthur Road, is now open for business at 4128 Springmill Road in Whitehall Township, King Kone management said. In celebration...
