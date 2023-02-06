ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Respond to Bomb Threat at Phillipsburg McDonald’s

DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a bomb threat at the Phillipsburg McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to the McDonalds on North Front Street in Phillipsburg, Decatur Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a bomb threat around 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mercerme.com

Police Blotter: burglary in Brandon Farms, car window smashed at shopping center, noise complaint

The following is information provided by the Hopewell Township Police Department, which serves Hopewell Township and Hopewell Borough:. On January 24, 2023 Officer Blake DeMeter concluded an investigation into a shoplifting incident at the ShopRite of Pennington which took place on January 10, 2023. Officer DeMeter charged two parties in the incident. Two individuals with Trenton addresses were charged with shoplifting. Both parties were identified through investigative efforts by Officer DeMeter. The matter is scheduled to be heard in Municipal Court.
PENNINGTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Phila Police Release More Details On Shooting Of Police Officer

Philadelphia Police announced the arrest of Eric Haynes and are going to charge him with the shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet. The officer and his partner were assigned to a police car and pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near 60thand Vine Streets. One of the males, got out of the passenger side of the car and turned away from Maysonet. When the officer grabbed him to stop his movements, the male shot two times towards the officer. His partner fired multiple rounds. Maysonet was shot twice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey

A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton

EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks McDonald's Hit-Run Victim Was Arguing With Driver: DA

Authorities in Bucks County have shed new light on the hit-and-run accident that killed a man in the parking lot of a Bristol Township McDonald's Sunday afternoon. The victim was struck at the 7700 Bristol Pike restaurant just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, Daily Voice has reported. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Long Prison Sentence Given In Shooting Of Yardley Police Chief

When Bucks County Adult Probation and Parole Officer Cristina Viviano went on an offender check at the Yardley Common Condominiums on Aug. 18, 2021, something did not feel right, so she radioed dispatchers for a status check if she’s not heard from in five minutes. It was the first time she had ever done that in more than 9,000 offender visits and her instincts proved correct. Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly responded to her request, and his quick-thinking and bravery saved not only Viviano’s life, but also his own, after Colin Petroziello fired a shotgun through a door, striking the police chief’s hand and ear. “Chief Kelly, you are my hero,” Viviano said Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, during Petroziello’s sentencing hearing. “I am standing here because of you.” Viviano and Kelly appeared before President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. to testify about the day they both came under fire during that fateful day at the condominium complex and how their lives and the lives of their families were impacted.
YARDLEY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police

WILMINGTON, DE – As a result of a crash caused by an ‘impaired’ 19-year-old driver, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby and was critically injured. During the accident, the mother’s six-year-old daughter died, while her newborn baby and four-year-old son were also critically ill. The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday night. According to police, a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla approached Gregg Avenue as it was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike at approximately 8:54 p.m. At that time, a white The post Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE

