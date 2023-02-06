Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Respond to Bomb Threat at Phillipsburg McDonald’s
DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a bomb threat at the Phillipsburg McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to the McDonalds on North Front Street in Phillipsburg, Decatur Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a bomb threat around 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
Narcotics sting leads to arrest, crash into police cruiser in Easton
An undercover narcotics sting by the Northampton County Drug Task Force Wednesday led to the arrest of an Easton man after he intentionally crashed his car into a police cruiser, authorities said. Amir Divine Brown, 34, of the 900 block of West Wilkes-Barre Street, was charged with felony aggravated assault,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
mercerme.com
Police Blotter: burglary in Brandon Farms, car window smashed at shopping center, noise complaint
The following is information provided by the Hopewell Township Police Department, which serves Hopewell Township and Hopewell Borough:. On January 24, 2023 Officer Blake DeMeter concluded an investigation into a shoplifting incident at the ShopRite of Pennington which took place on January 10, 2023. Officer DeMeter charged two parties in the incident. Two individuals with Trenton addresses were charged with shoplifting. Both parties were identified through investigative efforts by Officer DeMeter. The matter is scheduled to be heard in Municipal Court.
delawarevalleynews.com
Phila Police Release More Details On Shooting Of Police Officer
Philadelphia Police announced the arrest of Eric Haynes and are going to charge him with the shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet. The officer and his partner were assigned to a police car and pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near 60thand Vine Streets. One of the males, got out of the passenger side of the car and turned away from Maysonet. When the officer grabbed him to stop his movements, the male shot two times towards the officer. His partner fired multiple rounds. Maysonet was shot twice.
Police looking for 3 suspects in Palmer Twp. armed robbery and assault (VIDEO)
Palmer Township police are looking for three people they say attacked a man in his township driveway and then stole his car. The armed robbery was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of York Place near Old Orchard Park. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was sitting in...
Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey
A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
24-year-old Woman With Only Minor Injuries After Demolishing Pole in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving...
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
Trentonian
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton
EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
Bucks McDonald's Hit-Run Victim Was Arguing With Driver: DA
Authorities in Bucks County have shed new light on the hit-and-run accident that killed a man in the parking lot of a Bristol Township McDonald's Sunday afternoon. The victim was struck at the 7700 Bristol Pike restaurant just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, Daily Voice has reported. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
delawarevalleynews.com
Long Prison Sentence Given In Shooting Of Yardley Police Chief
When Bucks County Adult Probation and Parole Officer Cristina Viviano went on an offender check at the Yardley Common Condominiums on Aug. 18, 2021, something did not feel right, so she radioed dispatchers for a status check if she’s not heard from in five minutes. It was the first time she had ever done that in more than 9,000 offender visits and her instincts proved correct. Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly responded to her request, and his quick-thinking and bravery saved not only Viviano’s life, but also his own, after Colin Petroziello fired a shotgun through a door, striking the police chief’s hand and ear. “Chief Kelly, you are my hero,” Viviano said Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, during Petroziello’s sentencing hearing. “I am standing here because of you.” Viviano and Kelly appeared before President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. to testify about the day they both came under fire during that fateful day at the condominium complex and how their lives and the lives of their families were impacted.
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
Shot man found in crashed truck on Route 412, Bethlehem cops say
The shooting incident Bethlehem police are investigating involves a wounded man found in a crashed truck on Route 412 and investigators are looking for witnesses. City police said they were called at 4:09 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the 1100 block of Hellertown Road/Route 412.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Pa. McDonald’s parking lot: reports
A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County, according to stories from NBC10 and 6ABC. The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant located along the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. The...
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police
WILMINGTON, DE – As a result of a crash caused by an ‘impaired’ 19-year-old driver, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby and was critically injured. During the accident, the mother’s six-year-old daughter died, while her newborn baby and four-year-old son were also critically ill. The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday night. According to police, a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla approached Gregg Avenue as it was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike at approximately 8:54 p.m. At that time, a white The post Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0