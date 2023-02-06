Urban Wings Now Open In Morningside Lenox-Park

Urban Wings is now open in Morningside Lenox-Park, at 1825 Piedmont Ave. NE., boarding Piedmont Heights, the company recently announced.

Company Founders Moez “Moe” Hasni and Salman “Sam” Badruddin opened the franchise’s first location in Colliers Hills in 2021 and have “since seen the popularity for the concept continue to grow, pushing them to broaden the company,” according to a press release.

To celebrate the new spot, Urban Wings Piedmont will host a grand opening event for the community on February 18, 2023 , from 2 to 5 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the doors to a second location of Urban Wings in Atlanta, and can’t wait to bring our high quality and flavorful wings to the Piedmont Heights neighborhood,” Franchisee Partner Azim Virani , who will be operating Urban Wings Piedmont, said in the release. “We see a lot of familiar faces come into the Collier Hills shop looking to try a different sauce with their preferred protein, and we can’t wait to get to know new customers and their favorite combinations at the Piedmont location.”

Urban Wings offers boneless and bone-in chicken wings, as well as chicken tenders. Vegan options include vegan bone-in wings, nuggets, and tenders. There’s also a panko shrimp option, as well as a chicken sandwich that has just recently been added to the menu.

To accompany the wings are 30 sauces and 18 sides. There’s also a selection of craft beer is available, as well as sweet treats from Atlanta-based popsicle company, King of Pops.

“Holding true to their promise to uphold a high standard, the chicken is none other than Springer Mountain, an American Humane Certified farm known for their natural, gluten-free chicken with no additives,” according to the release. “The chicken is never frozen, and all-natural.”

