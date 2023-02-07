Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
Related
Two injured after shots fired in Hoffman Triangle Area
Two people are wounded following a shooting incident Thursday (Feb. 9th).
WDSU
New Orleans woman concerned for safety after streets, sidewalk dug up in Milneburg
NEW ORLEANS — Returning home to New Orleans and building in their old Milneburg neighborhood had the makings of a full-circle moment for Faye Campo and her husband. After building on Music Street, within a few weeks, crews pulled up their streets and part of the sidewalk without providing a timeline on when it would be fixed.
3-alarm-fire damages former site of Algiers school, cause under investigation
At about 3:38 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 6), firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1900 block of L.B. Landry Blvd.
fox8live.com
5 injured in tornado all released from hospital; over 30 homes damaged or destroyed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were injured and over 30 homes were heavily damaged or destroyed when an EF-2 tornado touched down in the village of Tangipahoa Wednesday night (Feb. 8). All of those injured were released from the hospital by Thursday afternoon, and allowed to go back to...
Homicide investigation underway following Chalmette shooting
A person who appears to be a teenager is dead after a shooting in Chalmette.
2 victims fatally wounded in Chef Menteur shooting identified
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Five shot, two killed at Chef and Bullard, New Orleans police say
Five people were shot and two of them were killed Wednesday evening at Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. Police learned of the gunfire at 6:01 p.m., and initially thought there were two victims, neither fatally wounded. But in an update at 7:56 p.m., they described the victims as:
Things Are Bad in New Orleans—No Response From 911 and No Ambulance
The 911 operator said her emergency was "pending" and that no ambulances were available for her area.
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
fox8live.com
178 out-of-town officers will come to New Orleans for Carnival 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With some of New Orleans’ most iconic Carnival krewes getting their throws together for their nights of revelry, the city’s law enforcement officials say they have the additional help needed to pull off the parades. 178 officers from 13 agencies across the region will...
'We got to change the culture,' - Juvenile killed in Chalmette shooting, sheriff reports
CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette and now the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Golden Drive in Chalmette at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
Apparent murder-suicide at Marrero home overnight leaves two dead
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Mesa Dr. just after 9:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. A confirmed tornado touched...
fox8live.com
Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell was placed on lockdown Thursday (Feb. 9) morning after a stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish entered the parking lot. Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
fox8live.com
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St....
Comments / 0