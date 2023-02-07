ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City Council expected to have lengthy discussion around policing

By Jessica Gertler
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mavIP_0keYTjhV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday morning is expected to be busy at Memphis City Hall. The council is calling on the police chief and other organizations to answer their list of questions.

This is the first time they meet following the arrests of five now-former officers for the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols .

“A lot of folks on council want discussions and want action,” Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas said. “It’s going to take time, but also action. You have to have a commitment to that action.”

One of the items she wants to discuss is community policing and where MPD stands on expanding the unit. It’s something she and other council members have been pushing for, for quite some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLBWp_0keYTjhV00

“I don’t think we are introducing items and putting items on the agenda that is a strict do it or we are going to have an issue. It’s a let’s do this, how can we do this effectively, and how can we help you make this happen,” Easter-Thomas said.

On Tuesday, council members will call on Chief CJ Davis to talk about reforms within her department and have asked other organizations like the Afro-American Police Association and the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board to speak.

Other items council members plan to address include a resolution requesting MPD’s specialized units immediately suspend conducting pretextual traffic stops and an independent review process of MPD incidents involving the use of excessive, unnecessary, and/or deadly force by officers.

Activists said they will be at the meeting to give their demands to the council.

The Public Safety Committee meeting is set to start at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis City Council considers changes to traffic stop policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tensions are high in Memphis after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death one month ago, and community members showed up to Tuesday night’s city council meeting to make sure nothing like this happens again.  As the details continue to emerge about what happened to Tyre Nichols on January 7, community members and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MSCS opens school selection applications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools says selection season is here for parents looking to place their children in the school of their choice. Even though the next school year is still months away, officials say now is the time to start planning. The online application period for optional schools and general choice transfer […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

CLERB pushes for $1.5M budget for more staffing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chairman of Memphis’ Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board talked to city council members this week about the need for investment in the board following the death of Tyre Nichols last month. The Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as CLERB, is an independent agency with the authority to investigate allegations […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD website down for maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’

On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death added to DA’s ‘Giglio List’ of compromised witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The arrest of five Memphis police officers could lead to hundreds of other cases getting dropped, according to a former assistant district attorney. Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean have been added to the county’s Giglio list, according to a document obtained by News […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two school buses involved in Binghampton wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were shaken after a school bus was involved in a four-vehicle collision in the Binghampton neighborhood on Friday. Memphis Police responded to a four-vehicle accident near Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. Officers advised that four vehicles were involved and two of them were school buses. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis park canopy to be dedicated to Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new canopy at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis will be dedicated and named in honor of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old killed by police last month. The structure will be called “Sunset Canopy.” The name is meant to remember Nichols, who loved taking sunset photos, and honor his family’s leadership, healing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

WREG

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy