Police: Man leaves dead fish at ‘Goonie’s’ movie house, steals boat, has to be rescued at sea

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 3 days ago

ASTORIA, Ore. (KFOR/Storyful) – US Coast Guard video shows a rescue swimmer racing toward a boat that was taking on water off the coast of Oregon, just as a massive wave swept over the swimmer and the boat, capsizing it. Authorities say the man inside had stolen the boat, after placing a dead fish on the porch of the house where the movie The Goonies was filmed.

Video at the top of this story shows the student rescuer in training swimming six miles off the coast, in an area where 20-foot waves had been reported, toward the 35-foot Sandpiper, which had sent out multiple mayday calls.

Jericho Labonte. Photo courtesy: Astoria Police Department

The boater, Jericho Labonte, 35, was thrown from the vessel and into the water, where he was rescued by the swimmer, before both men were hoisted to safety.

Labonte was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and released. However, after his release, police say they were notified that the rescued boater appeared to be the same man who posted a video of himself placing a dead fish at the site of the home filmed in the movie The Goonies, which is privately owned.

Astoria Police later arrested Labonte, who faces charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

According to the US Coastguard , “As a rescue swimmer, this was Aviation Survival Technician 3rd Class John “Branch” Walton’s first life saved. Hours later, he and his classmates graduated from the Advanced Rescue Helicopter School.”

