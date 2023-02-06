Read full article on original website
Related
Norovirus outbreak: Things to know about this contagious stomach, intestinal virus
In the United States, it’s officially stomach flu/ norovirus season. If you’ve ever had a stomach-churning spell of gastrointestinal disease, you know how depressing it can be. The “stomach flu” or “stomach bug” is most often caused by norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea....
Vitamin D linked to reduced risk of suicide, study show
A recent study suggests that supplementing low vitamin D levels may have a critical benefit for certain people: a lower likelihood of suicidal ideation. Over the course of eight years, researchers discovered that people who were given vitamin D supplements were about 50% less likely to commit suicide than those who were not.
Listeria outbreak in the US linked to enoki mushroom; What we need to know?
As of January 18, the FDA had discovered two strains of listeria in enoki mushrooms marketed by the Glendale, New York-based brand Utopia Foods. The strains have so far been connected to three diseases in Nevada, Michigan, and, most recently, California, with all affected people requiring hospitalization. Listeria Outbreak In...
Mental health issues linked to absenteeism of children
According to new Productivity Commission data, the rate of youngsters missing school due to mental health or sickness is on the rise. After years of slight drops, the national primary school attendance rate in 2022 was 87.8 percent, a 4.5 percent decrease from 2021. Mental Health Issues Add To Absenteeism.
AI X-ray screening twice effective as detection of lung cancer: Study
According to new research, artificial intelligence (AI) is more than twice as good than radiologists alone at screening patients for lung cancer. In a real-world context, machine learning-based software improved the detection of lung nodules on chest X-rays substantially. Lung Nodules Are Primary Finding Of Lung Cancer. The approach is...
3 Aging markers that collaborate to prevent cancer: Telomeres, mitochondria, and inflammation
In a recent study, biologists at the Salk Institute in San Diego believe that as people age, the protective end caps of their chromosomes, known as telomeres, begin interacting with mitochondria. The discoveries, which will be published in Nature on February 8, 2023, could lead to novel methods of preventing...
ADHD medication shortage gets worse; What went wrong?
The limited supply of ADHD medication not only causes stress in people who cannot obtain it, but it has also generated supply concerns for other treatments. It’s been five months, according to today’s Health Alert, yet the Adderall shortage persists. ADHD Medicine Shortage. The number of ADHD diagnoses...
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0