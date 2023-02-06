ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamin D linked to reduced risk of suicide, study show

A recent study suggests that supplementing low vitamin D levels may have a critical benefit for certain people: a lower likelihood of suicidal ideation. Over the course of eight years, researchers discovered that people who were given vitamin D supplements were about 50% less likely to commit suicide than those who were not.
Mental health issues linked to absenteeism of children

According to new Productivity Commission data, the rate of youngsters missing school due to mental health or sickness is on the rise. After years of slight drops, the national primary school attendance rate in 2022 was 87.8 percent, a 4.5 percent decrease from 2021. Mental Health Issues Add To Absenteeism.
AI X-ray screening twice effective as detection of lung cancer: Study

According to new research, artificial intelligence (AI) is more than twice as good than radiologists alone at screening patients for lung cancer. In a real-world context, machine learning-based software improved the detection of lung nodules on chest X-rays substantially. Lung Nodules Are Primary Finding Of Lung Cancer. The approach is...
ADHD medication shortage gets worse; What went wrong?

The limited supply of ADHD medication not only causes stress in people who cannot obtain it, but it has also generated supply concerns for other treatments. It’s been five months, according to today’s Health Alert, yet the Adderall shortage persists. ADHD Medicine Shortage. The number of ADHD diagnoses...
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

